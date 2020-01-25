LHBA Home and Lifestyle Show 2020: wide range of ideas with 600 booths

Building or renovating a house is an important decision – followed by so much more for all the details. The annual Lifestyle Home Show of the London Home Builders’ Association offers homeowners a wealth of information to make those decisions.

“If you are considering a renovation or a new construction, this is a perfect opportunity to come and see all the different choices,” says Toby Stolee, president of LHBA. “You can compare comparable products and services with this.

“It’s one thing to go online, but something else to physically see products and see them all in one place. To talk to renovators, builders and suppliers, you learn much more than research online. “

Southwestern Ontario’s largest home show has more than 600 booths with home improvement, new construction and lifestyle products and services from the region. From energy efficiency to intelligent homes, the latest trends to historic restorations, careers in construction and social organizations, it’s all in the Western Fair District.

“The entire range is on the show. There is something for everyone and every budget, “Stolee said. “Some people come with a target they are looking for and others come every year to see what’s new.”

His top choices are the Boulevard of Dreams, which profiles luxury products, the Home Green Home focus on building science and the new Try a Trade function to inform visitors about a career in the industry.

“In terms of design, kitchens and baths are an important point of attention. They always change. Kitchen colors vary from year to year, “Stolee said, adding one of this year’s hip looks is black fixtures and frames around doors and windows.

How you live at home is also enhanced by products and services to make life simpler, healthier, more energy efficient or more sustainable.

CityGreen in London shows how you deal with the environment and how you can save money.

Sit in the seat of a new cruiser at the London police station and ask questions about crime prevention and home security.

View the two phases to learn from different experts and shop the Marketplace.

Dreams come true

The Boulevard of Dreams presents high-quality products and services, including audio technology, brickwork, floors, windows, design, swimming pools and landscaping.

Anyone who dreams of living by the lake wants to see the new Kokomo Beach Club from Wastell Homes, modeled after coastal communities in Florida.

“We want to show people what the product looks and feels like,” said Doug Wastell. “It is five minutes to the beach, quiet, central – you can walk everywhere. It is located along the Kettle Creek golf course.”

He said that Kokomo will appeal to people who are looking for a house or a full-time home. It includes one and two storey bungalows, and four or six storey apartment buildings, with a community center, a swimming pool, a gym, and a relaxation room.

Chef at home

London Major Appliances shows connected devices, such as JennAir’s. “JennAir completely renewed their product line in 2019,” said store manager Brandon Corke.

To help buyers navigate through industrial innovations, employees will talk about how they can make a choice that fits your lifestyle and how they can learn smart technology after delivering a refrigerator with tablet, for example.

Corke said benefits are convenience and cost savings. “People talk about being able to see in the fridge (while shopping). You can also ask Alexa to find a recipe that uses the expired items. “

Matchmaking of plants

Rose Campion with silver foil and neon pink flowers is a favorite of Heather Jerrard who will introduce this plant and other “Little Weirdos” during her presentation at the Lifestyle Home Show in London next weekend. (LEONORA ENKING photo)

Heather Jerrard from TLC will introduce Little Weirdos, which are interesting plant combinations. “There is so much that people don’t know. People tend to go to the greenhouse and buy something nice instead of looking at what they have and what it will complement,” she said.

She will talk about specimens that work well in planters but spread too much in the garden and how to choose plants that bloom at different times, as well as texture considerations.

One of the weird combinations that she likes is shiny black mondo-grass and soft lambs. “It’s great for modern and contemporary gardens.”

Campion Rose with silver leaf and neon pink flowers is another favorite. “I am passionate about plants.”

Show your past

Did you know that there are more than 5000 buildings with heritage markings in London? Or, if you live in a historic house, can it be designated? Members of the London Department of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario answer questions about designations and help owners get in touch with artisans for the first time.

“ACO London regularly receives requests from the public for skilled professionals to repair or repair older homes,” said Jason Hick. “This event is a great opportunity to make heritage owners aware that the same types of skilled artisans who built their beloved homes are still there, and that they don’t have to rely on lesser-quality skills or materials when it comes to maintaining it characteristic character of their houses. “

Personalize your house

One way to create a unique look is with original art and the Art Gypsies Collective shows more than 20 pieces. The artists will be there to answer questions and discuss their work.

Founder Annette Dutton said: “We are artists and we are also storytellers on canvas. We would like to emphasize how art jewelry is in the room and how painted treasures underline the characteristic space of the owner. Works of art during the show vary from contemporary to expressive realism to abstract, sometimes with humor. “

New career

Brandon McKinnon, manager of LiUNA, the trade union for construction, said the interactive Try a Trade feature aims to dispel myths about building careers and give people the chance to make a brick wall. “We want to draw attention to the sector when it comes to housing. Everyone knows that there is a shortage of skilled trade. “

