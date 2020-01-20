At the push of conservative interest groups, Republican lawmakers in more than a dozen states are promoting bills that focus on transgender youth.

A batch of bills would prevent doctors from giving them specific gender-specific medical treatment. Another group would prohibit transnational students from participating in school sports teams of the gender with which they identify.

The proposed laws would “wreak havoc on the transgender community,” said Chase Strangio, a transgender lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union.

He warned of medical bans currently in place in Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and South Dakota that are likely to appear elsewhere and could result in suicides among young people who yearn for gender change.

The goals of the bill have been supported by several national conservative groups, including Alliance Defending Freedom and Eagle Forum.

“We have many lawmakers working on it,” said Gayle Ruzicka, an activist for the Eagle Forum chapter in Utah. “We don’t let that happen to children.”

The recent bill in South Dakota would make it a crime for healthcare providers to perform surgery or hormone therapy to help minors change their sex. The Missouri bill would force doctors to withdraw their admission if they underwent sex change treatment, and parents who had consented to such treatment would be reported to child protection officials for child abuse.

“I can’t imagine what happens to transgender people when these criminal bans are imposed,” said ACLU transgender man Strangio. “I don’t think we can raise the alarm enough because people are going to die.”

The medical director of the Trevor Project, a youth suicide prevention service, was also dismayed that the bills could deprive some young people of life-saving treatment.

“They would force doctors to make an unsustainable decision and could be jailed for providing the best possible medical care,” said Dr. Alexis Chavez, a transgender psychiatrist.

A Utah legislature, Republican MEP Brad Daw, said he had accepted Eagle Forum’s request to begin drafting such a law, although his current proposal now includes some changes to the language proposed by the advocacy group.

While his bill would ban surgeries and hormone therapy for minors, it would allow puberty blockers – drugs that temporarily put puberty on hold.

“We want to do what we think is reasonable, postponing such a one-way decision until the youngsters grow up,” he said.

Daw said he wanted to be sensitive and respectful of transgender children and their families, but was still concerned about the medical steps to take.

“What we want is a really good policy right off the bat,” said Daw, who is still drafting the legislative proposal for the January 27 legislature.

However, for transgender children and their families, the idea of ​​taking these steps out of reach is frightening. Robyn Rumsey, of Roy, Utah, said her child had retired and was angry before she emerged as a transgender at the age of 12.

“As parents, we were completely thrown to say the least,” she said.

In consultation with a counselor and doctors, Dex Rumsey gradually began to wear short hair and boy clothes, and then started using puberty blockers and eventually testosterone.

“It wasn’t a decision that was taken lightly,” said Robyn Rumsey.

It made her son, now 15, a happy, blooming person, she said. The family is considering surgery later this year.

“We saw this child turn completely around,” she said.

Dex thought of suicide before he came out, and if he had no access to hormones, she feared that those thoughts would return. Just when he found out about the idea of ​​a ban, he panicked and got a sleepless night, she said.

“I know it would be a life or death situation for my son,” she said. “We would desperately find help and medication for him.”

Dex Rumsey said the time since hormone therapy began was the happiest of his life.

“I never felt comfortable under my skin,” he said. “I’ve always felt wrong, disgusting, and hated myself. These hormones made me feel good about who I am. It allowed me to be happier. I don’t hate myself, I’m not depressed , not me.” don’t feel suicidal anymore. “

This kind of mood should be a particular concern for heads of state who want to lower the state’s suicide rate, said Troy Williams of the Equality Utah group.

If a law was passed, Dex Rumsey said he would want to leave the state.

“I don’t think they see the harm that this kind of thing does,” he said.

Alliance Defending Freedom is also running a nationwide campaign to prevent transgender girls from competing in college sports with other girls. It has filed a federal complaint of discrimination on behalf of Connecticut girls who have participated in athletics competitions and believe that the state’s inclusive measures regarding transgender athletes have cost them top results and possibly college scholarships.

“Forcing female athletes to compete against biological men is not fair and is destroying their athletic opportunities,” said attorney Matt Sharp, head of the ADF’s government relations department. “Likewise, every child deserves a childhood that enables them to experience puberty and other natural changes that determine who they will be.”

According to the ACLU, laws restricting athletic participation by transgender students are pending this year in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Washington. Idaho State MP Barbara Ehardt told the Idaho statesman that she was preparing a similar bill. In several cases, the bills would override the trans-inclusive guidelines adopted by state high school sports associations.

The measure in Alabama, entitled Gender Is Real Legislative Act, would prevent any K-12 public school from participating in interscholastic sporting events that allow trans-athletes to compete according to their gender identity.

“The GIRL law tries to support female students so that they can compete against each other and not face unfair advantages against male students,” said the author of the law, Rep. Chris Pringle.

Several national women’s rights and sports organizations are resigning and claiming to exclude transgendered sports teams based on their gender identity often means that they are “excluded” from participation.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.