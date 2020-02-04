LG withdraws MWC 2020 in response to coronavirus

It has already been confirmed today that the Mobile World Congress 2020 will take place in Barcelona, ​​Spain as usual, despite growing concerns about the Wuhan corona virus. However, LG has just confirmed that they will completely cancel their participation in MWC 2020.

The company issued a press release this afternoon explaining the termination.

LG Electronics is closely monitoring the situation related to the outbreak of the novel corona virus, which the World Health Organization recently classified as a global emergency as the virus continues to spread outside of China.

For security reasons for employees and the general public, LG has decided to withdraw from the exhibition and attendance at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, ​​Spain later this month. This decision prevents hundreds of LG employees from being unnecessarily exposed to international travel, as most health professionals have advised.

Instead of its stake in MWC, LG will be holding separate events in the near future to announce its mobile products for 2020.

LG Electronics thanks its supporters and the public for their understanding in these difficult and challenging times.

