LG V60 ThinQ Assessment: The Android for Audiophiles

Like a ton of LG units, the V60 ThinQ feels like a distinctive choose on a Samsung Galaxy phone—packed with plenty of to make it a terrific mobile phone, but lacking any polish to stand out. After working with it for extra than a thirty day period, I’ve established it truly is finest for a person unique audience: audiophiles. The V60 is a person of the only flagship telephones with a headphone jack, and the seem it puts out is great, many thanks to its large-high quality electronic-to-analog converter (DAC).

The rest of the phone’s features sit a rung under what you may obtain from opponents like the Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel 4, or OnePlus 8 Pro—despite a likewise significant price tag.

LG is not providing this cell phone unlocked, so you can only acquire it from a wireless provider (locked to that community) at the second. AT&T is promoting it bundled with LG’s dual-screen case for $900, T-Mobile has it for $800 ($900 with the twin-screen situation, which we are going to get to later), and Verizon has it bundled for $950.

Leading o’ the Line

The pearlescent V60 fares well in the sites that matter most: effectiveness, display screen, and battery lifetime. Within is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, the very same new 2020 chipset powering the likes of the Galaxy S20. It is really tricky to problem its effectiveness. It handles effectively even two hrs into a hectic Call of Duty session.

Photograph: LG

Its stamina feels limitless. The V60 is equipped with a big 5,000-mAh battery, and it steadfastly stood by my facet for two times prior to it necessary time to rest. It can be hard to say how it handles itself on a standard “workday,” because you will find nothing typical about becoming caught at property in quarantine, but it will conveniently very last a complete day, even if you spend all 6 operate hours observing movies on TikTok.

The OLED display screen you can expect to TikTok on is also lovely. It really is sharp, and goes toe-to-toe with Samsung’s displays in phrases of shade and how deeply black its blacks are. It also gets exceptionally vivid, like a defend reflecting the sun’s mild. It lights up my favorite examining apps with ease as I stroll my dog on brilliant, sunny days (when I am sporting my fabric deal with mask! of program). The in-display fingerprint sensor also operates properly.

The rest of the bits that make up the V60 are what make it adaptable, captivating to folks that shun the Pixels and iPhones of the earth: 128 GB of storage, a MicroSD card slot if you want much more storage, and a headphone jack. Additionally, the typical flagship choices like wi-fi charging help and an IP68 h2o-resistance score.

Improved Cameras

The positives carry on with the cameras. LG has generally had good imaging, but the concern usually is how excellent. The pics coming out of the V60 are significantly better than any LG mobile phone I’ve ever tried out before—largely thanks to a larger image sensor that can choose in additional light-weight.

The main 64-megapixel digicam takes advantage of binning technology to merge pixels and make brighter, 16-megapixel photos. The final results are good in daylight, though the V60 continue to struggles in scenes with contrasting lights. (You may possibly see blown out skies from time to time.) You can also consider images in their complete 64-megapixel resolution. You need to give this manner a shot, as illustrations or photos are brilliantly in-depth I can see each individual strand of fur on my pet dog. The draw back is bigger file dimensions, which will consume up storage.

There is only one particular extra digital camera on the again, and it’s an ultrawide. Which is unconventional in an age when we’re looking at 3 to four cameras on most significant-finish (and even funds) telephones, and preceding LG telephones have occur with 5 cameras. The ultrawide camera’s high quality isn’t as good as the most important camera, but it can just take some wonderful, sweeping scenes in daylight. Portrait method operates nicely much too, but it struggles as the sunlight goes down.

Bad reduced-light efficiency is the major issue with the V60’s cameras. Small-light photographs are a action behind competition, specially the Pixel 4 and the Iphone 11 Professional. It manages to keep a first rate total of detail, primarily when employing the committed Night mode, but hues are normally substantially washed out. Continue to, it is markedly far better than any LG camera that came in advance of.

Photograph: Julian Chokkattu

The flashy function on the digicam side is 8K online video recording. Footage is amazingly in depth, and you can crop without having dropping considerably high quality. I do feel the Galaxy S20 edges out a bit with its 8K recording in phrases of exposure and shades. But this element runs into the identical issues as 64-megapixel photos—most people don’t need or have a put to view 8K video clips, and they just take up a good deal far more storage. Like superior-pace 5G connectivity, it can be nice to have 8K movie recording, but it’s also a minor pointless.

The V60 does do a good occupation with stabilization, though. If the conventional stabilization isn’t really sufficient, there is certainly also a Continuous Cam manner that lets you shoot at Hd (1080p) for extremely-sleek clips.

Oh, and about that 5G connectivity. I have not been ready to travel to a large amount of spots to test details speeds, but from what I did check, speeds aren’t significantly far better than 4G LTE. (I’m making use of T-Mobile.) Suitable now, 5G is particularly limited in the US, and you may need to have to upgrade your knowledge strategy to accessibility it. I will not propose purchasing the V60 for it, but it can be a smaller perk if you do are living in an area with 5G.

Quirks and That Dual-Display Scenario

Whilst it truly is (mainly) easy sailing with the V60, it’s quirks are tiring. To start with, it’s way too big. I have substantial fingers, and I routinely have issues achieving sections of the display. That also suggests this all-glass slab is inclined to slipping out of my hand (please get a situation). It just does not make it very enjoyable to use.

2nd, its Android 10 application feels like it came straight out of 2016, and the interface feels bizarrely foolish at moments. For illustration, any time you install an app, you need to have to go into the application drawer and type it alphabetically (in any other case new applications are added to the conclude of the record). I maintain getting to fiddle with the car-brightness, also it frequently will not give me the concentrations I require, and I normally manually adjust it.

I’m also fearful about updates. Samsung’s S20 is presently working the April security update from Google, but the V60 is trapped on February‘s patch (LG hasn’t responded to my question on what the stability update cycle will be). The corporation isn’t going to have the ideal observe record with updates, and that is not superior plenty of for a telephone that expenditures this a lot.

Finally, there’s the twin-display accent. I discussed it in depth when I reviewed the LG G8X, and my opinion hasn’t altered. It is a situation that attaches to the telephone through the USB-C port and lets you to use a 2nd display to multitask. I like the plan of possessing a next monitor, but the scenario continues to be bulky and cumbersome to keep, and the screens are so large that it’s difficult to use both. It is terrific for certain cases, like when I’m actively playing a mobile game but want to hold an eye on a messaging application or social media like Twitter, but it truly desires to be ultra-skinny and lightweight so that you don’t detest getting it on the cellphone.

The V60 is a terrific cellphone in a lot of strategies, but its $800-$900 peers are basically far better. If a headphone jack is all you definitely want, Google’s Pixel 3A is a excellent solution for under $400 (or wait around for the impending Pixel 4A). You could also get previous year’s LG G8, which I’ve seen dip as low as $400, or wait a handful of months. The V60 will most likely get a number of hundred dollars less expensive by this summer months.

