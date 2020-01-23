LG uses the hidden desktop mode feature of Android 10

The ability to carry a single device, but using it in multiple ways, is a dream for many, and in recent years it has become reality.

Not many people know that Android 10 has developed a standard “desktop mode” that not many people use, but LG benefits from updating devices.

Spotted by Juan Carlos Bagnell and further emphasized by XDA developers, LG adds the Android desktop mode to some of its earlier smartphones. For example, the LG V50 ThinQ has recently been updated to Android 10 and brings with it the underutilized function. At the moment we are not sure whether the LG G8 or LG G7 One, both updated to 10, also offer this functionality.

Update 1/23: Since this article was published, we have received a tip confirming that the LG G8 ThinQ actually supports desktop mode. With Android 10 on the Sprint variant, our tipster was able to activate the desktop mode and confirmed that it was exactly the same version as shown below. Good news for G8 owners!

Thank you Lucas!

What is Android desktop mode? If you’ve heard of Samsung’s DeX function, this is essentially a built-in version of it. When you connect an Android phone with this feature to a monitor via an HDMI adapter, the phone asks you to switch to desktop mode. That desktop mode is better optimized for larger screens with customizable windows and a different layout for apps as the image below shows.

It is important to note that LG is actually making an effort to clean up Android’s desktop mode and make it more user-friendly. The native Android function is still in the initial phase, but LG has made changes to improve it.

What does LG have in store for desktop mode? Apparently quite a lot. David Ruddock of Android Police has posted on Twitter that he has heard that LG is planning to bundle a monitor with a future V-series smartphone to take advantage of the desktop mode.

It is much too early to treat that as something stuck in stone, but if it is true, it is certainly an interesting idea for LG. After all, the company bets on the “wow factor” to reverse its smart smartphone distribution. Don’t forget to take things with a pinch of salt. Plans can change quickly.

What I have heard is that LG plans – in 2021 – to release the V70 (or whatever they call it) and bundle it with a large screen (10 “+) so that it can act as a tablet or laptop Unclear if the phone is physically paired or if this is wireless – Keyboard accessory seems likely.

– David Ruddock (@ RDRv3) January 22, 2020

More about LG:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyqOB4end2c (/ embed)