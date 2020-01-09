LG plans to make a profit with mobile by 2021

Loading...

The recent years of LG on the smartphone market are less than impressive and it seems that it is only getting worse. At CES 2020, however, an LG leader promised that the company’s mobile division would make a profit next year.

Looking back on recent years, LG has slipped sharply, especially in the flagship market. Personally, I attribute much of this to where the company has focused and does not pay enough attention to areas such as the camera. In 2020, LG flagships will not stand out as something better than another flagship Android phone.

Last year, LG reported this year a $ 72.5 million loss from its mobile division (via Engadget). At a CES press conference, LG’s Kwon Bong seok said:

The mobile activities of LG Electronics will be profitable by 2021. I can say that we can realize that, as LG Electronics will expand our mobile line-up and will gradually release new wow-related factors to consumers.

It is suggested here that LG will somehow use a “wow factor” in future mobile smartphones to help the division make a profit. The “wow factor” is probably something along the lines of what the LG G8X ThinQ debuted with its dual screen.

Will this new plan to boost LG smartphone sales work? At this point LG still has a long way to go that I don’t think he will see such a big change next year. Backing up that claim is the first LG G9 leak that shows that a phone has no clear “wow factor.” But I think we just have to wait.

