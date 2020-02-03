LG launches the Apple TV app for its 2019 TVs ahead of the 2018 models later this year

LG gave an update to the Apple TV app, which will appear on its latest TVs this year, before CES last month. While we learned that the 2020 models would include Apple’s TV app when it launched, LG did not provide a date on which the 2018 and 2019 models will be supported except for “this year”. Tonight, LG announced the Apple TV app is now being launched for compatible 2019 models in over 80 countries.

LG announced the news in a press release:

LG Electronics (LG), which launched its 2020 smart TVs with the Apple TV app at CES last month, is now bringing the Apple TV app for compatible 2019 smart TVs from LG in the U.S. and more than 80 other countries on the market. With the Apple TV app, which can be accessed via the LG Home Launcher, LG TV owners can subscribe and watch Apple TV +, Apple’s new video subscription service with popular Apple Originals such as “The Morning Show”, “See” and “Servant” “and” Little America “.

2019 LG models that get the Apple TV app include all OLED TVs and NanoCell TVs. Check for a firmware update on your eligible 2019 TV to get the Apple TV app.

The UM7X and UM6X series 2019 from LG will receive the same support “later this month”. As for LG’s 2018 TVs, the company doesn’t release any specific information, just that the Apple TV app will be available “later this year” for these models.

LG’s 2020 program will be available with both AirPlay 2 / HomeKit and the Apple TV app, while the 2019 models were awarded HomeKit and AirPlay 2 for last summer and autumn.

