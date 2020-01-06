LG introduces Apple TV app to 2018 and newer TVs this year

Loading...

LG has announced that it is adding support for the Apple TV app to its webOS smart TV platform. This means that LG smart TV owners will soon be able to access Apple TV +, iTunes content, and more without using Apple TV or any other streaming accessory.

LG says that the Apple TV app will be available on its new OLED and NanoCell 2020 TVs, as well as on the 2018 and 2019 models. With the Apple TV app, LG TV users will be able to stream Apple TV +, view their Apple channels TV, access their existing iTunes video library, and buy and rent new movies and TV shows on iTunes.

LG explains:

New for 2020, the Apple TV app allows customers to subscribe to and watch Apple TV + and Apple TV channels, as well as access their iTunes video library and buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and TV shows. television. Customers with LG 2018 and 2019 TV models will also be able to enjoy the Apple TV app this year.

Apple had initially announced that the TV app would be available on smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio and Sony. Until LG’s announcement today, the only smart TVs to deploy TV support came from Samsung.

It’s also nice to see LG add Apple TV to smart TVs starting in 2018. Much to the wrath of many users, the company has limited support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to its 2019 and newer TVs , citing technical limitations. Unfortunately, there is no timetable as to when LG will add the Apple TV app to the 2018 and 2019 TVs, with the company only promising release “this year” and offering no specific details on the models taken. in charge.

The LG 2020 TV line also includes support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. The LG 2020 range includes 8K TVs ranging from 65 inches to 88 inches, and you can find all the details on this in our full coverage here.

