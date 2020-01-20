LG G8 ThinQ gets Android 10 in the US.

The track record of LG with updates has been pretty terrible lately, but the company is currently working on ‘restoring trust’. Starting today, the Android 10 update for the LG G8 ThinQ is now available in the United States and starts with users on Verizon and Sprint.

Spotted by Droid-Life, Verizon is now rolling out the Android 10 update with the same changes we’ve seen in the beta and public releases. That includes various UI changes, support for the system-wide dark mode, new camera functions and more.

In particular, Verizon was not the first provider to release this update. Sprint also pushed Android 10 to the LG G8 last week, as some Reddit users have reported. In both cases, the December security update is included.

What is especially important about this update is the timing. With the LG G7 ThinQ, it took until June for the Android Pie update to arrive on that device, but the LG G8 ThinQ managed to get it nearly half a year earlier. LG still has some work to do, even with Samsung – which has really stepped up its game this year – but it’s great to see such an improvement.

Now we only wonder if the LG G8X is also updated.

