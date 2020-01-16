LG G7 Fit yields $ 250, plus deals for Chromebooks, more

Thursday’s best deals are the LG G7 Fit for $ 250, the 14-inch Chromebooks from Lenovo at a new low point and a remarkable deal for Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. Go below to all that and more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

LG’s G7 Fit Android smartphone to a new low at $ 250

Only today does Woot offer the unlocked LG G7 Fit 32 GB Android smartphone $ 250. You will receive an additional $ 6 on delivery. You usually sell for $ 340, as you will find at Best Buy, here you save $ 90 while the price drops to a new low. The G7 Fit from LG is centered around a 6.1-inch QHD + FullVision display and has another striking feature, such as IP67 water resistance, a 16 MP camera on the back and a built-in fingerprint sensor. Although there is only 32 GB of built-in storage, a microSD card slot allows for easy expansion on the go. In addition, with support for Android Pie you can experience improved sign navigation, digital well-being functionality and more.

The 14-inch Chromebook from Lenovo drops to a new low point

Walmart currently offers the Lenovo S330 2.1 GHz / 4 GB / 32 GB Chromebook for $ 169. Originally sold for $ 250, a price that you still find directly from Lenovo, we see it go more recently for $ 220. Today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, is $ 10 below the previous price drop and is a new one all-time low. Housed in the 14-inch form factor of this Lenovo Chromebook you will find 32 GB eMMC storage and 4 GB memory. The entire package only weighs 3.3 kilos and offers up to 8 hours of battery life per charge. In terms of ports, there is USB-C, HDMI and a USB 3.0 slot. Read more in our practical review.

Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection wireless headphones see a rare decline

Best Buy offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Headphones Sky Collection in different colors $ 190. For comparison: you usually pay more than $ 350 for this over-ear. We’ve seen them drop slightly to $ 250 since Black Friday, and today’s deal is $ 10 off our previous listing. We rarely see the Skyline collection on sale, which makes this offer particularly remarkable. Beats Studio3 offers up to 12 hours of play time after one charge in addition to “an ergonomic bellows that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for long flights or noisy environments where a little extra goes a long way. It contains the W1 chip from Apple for fast wireless linking.

