LG and Samsung televisions at CES: bezel-free, smaller OLEDs and more

Loading...

Enlarge / Here is a 77-inch 8K TV in a strongly photoshopped picture from LG.

Ars at CES 2020

View more stories

What’s going on in the world of high-end televisions? LG and Samsung’s announcements at CES 2020 have already provided a clear picture of what we can expect. The latest trend is wall-mounted televisions, which are designed to be flush with the surface on which they are mounted (or located nearby).

New CPUs offer machine learning features to improve image quality depending on the type of content being displayed. LG has also introduced a smaller OLED model, Samsung is installing a television without a bezel and new 8K models are coming home to consumers.

Let’s start with LG’s announcements.

LG OLEDs

LG introduced more than a dozen new OLED TV models this year, including updated 4K C and B series models in four sizes: 55 inches and 65 inches and only for the C series 77 and 48 inches.

The 48 inch size is new. LG employees focused their discussions on this smaller TV primarily on gaming and set it up at the show with a PC gaming rig on a desk. Like other C-Series TVs, it only has an input delay of 13 ms in some modes, supports variable refresh rates via Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, can update at 4K with up to 120 Hz and supports the HDR Gaming Interest Group HGiG mode , HGiG is a new standard that is intended to ensure optimal HDR settings when playing certain games, whereby the game companies are involved in the definition of the settings.

Unfortunately, this size is not available in the cheaper B-series, which also does without some high-end functions such as the latest processor to lower the price.

Once again, LG does not claim to have introduced radically improved new panels (not that someone has complained a lot about the existing ones), but is promoting its built-in Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI processor and its ability to optimize the image in local zones based on the type of content displayed and the display environment. For example, TVs with this processor (11 of the devices presented this year) can guess the genre of content and automatically set the appropriate display settings or recognize individual objects in the scene and process them accordingly. New OLED models support Dolby Vision IQ, which adjusts settings such as brightness and color to the ambient lighting in the room.

Some LG OLEDs now support NVIDIA G-Sync.

There is a new 48-inch size in the C series.

Did you know that you can play games on your 8K TV? Well, you can look for this artificially created picture!

This image is meant to advertise the 8K models as a sports television, but good luck finding a lot of 8K sports content. When you buy 8K, you bet on more content later.

The new devices also support Filmmaker mode, a new feature available to TVs from various manufacturers. As an option, functions such as image smoothing for films can be automatically deactivated so that viewers view films as intended. In addition, they have ATSC 3.0 tuners (called NextGen TV in the industry) for receiving 4K HDR broadcasts via radio.

The company also introduced 8K models for 2020 with 77 and 88 inches and 60 Hz via HDMI 2.1. It has finally offered its spectacularly expensive roll-up OLED, which was teased last year, for sale and offered two different settings for TV designs to be wall-mounted with minimal impact on the space in which they are placed are displayed. (More on this below.)

These premium TVs from LG for 2020 (8K devices, the gallery series and the background image series) can now react to voice commands starting with “Hi, LG” in addition to the previously introduced integration of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Previously, you had to press a button on the remote to speak to one of these virtual assistants. But now TVs can actively listen – a blessing for those who want convenience, a concern for those who value privacy. The microphones can be disabled when users do not want to use this feature, and the feature is not considered in the C and B series for mass market models.

WebOS, the company’s own operating system that offers apps for Netflix, Disney +, Apple TV and more, runs on all LG TVs. LG will also offer the new Apple TV app to TV owners in 2018 and 2019 this month.

Not all of the above functions are available for all models. Be sure to read the specifications on the LG website before ordering this year if you want to buy one of these sets. In most cases, prices have not yet been set.