LG 55-inch 4K TV is now $ 699.99 at Best Buy with a free $ 70 gift card

Get an LG TV with a host of fun freebies from Best Buy.

Photo: LG

By Ryan Lakich 2020-04-16

TL; DR: Buy a 55-inch LG Nano 8 Series 4K TV for just $ 699.99 at Best Buy and save $ 100 until April 16. You’ll also get three gifts along with the purchase, including an LG PK3 portable Bluetooth speaker, a $ 70 Best Buy gift cards, and four free months of Apple Music.

Just because we’re stuck at home doesn’t mean there’s always a lot of free time on our hands. Many uses still need to juggle work and childcare. But when it’s time to relax, it’s nice to enjoy some Netflix on a beautiful 4K TV or have a dance party with some friends over Zoom. If you need a way to enjoy all that and more, then Best Buy is the perfect TV and speaker bundle for you.

Enjoy yourself with the LG 55-inch Nano 8 Series LED TV for $ 699.99 at Best Buy. Not only do you save $ 100, you get three free gifts that will help you fill your free time (if you’re lucky enough). It includes a free LG PK3 portable Bluetooth speaker, a $ 70 Best Buy gift card, and four free Apple Music months for new subscribers. Just add the TV to your shopping cart and you should see your free gifts listed next to it.

That’s a lot to do, but let’s start with what you get with your new LG TV. The LG Nano 8 Series provides 4K Ultra HD resolution and sharp, detailed visuals thanks to NanoCell display technology. It also offers better color accuracy with a spectrum that includes more than one billion colors. And unlike many other 4K TVs, the LG Nano 8 offers a more consistent image at wider viewing angles. It also has good motion control and a fast response time, so it’s a perfect TV for many players to follow along with fast action.

But what players love more is the free $ 70 Best Buy gift card that will help cover the cost of the new Final Fantasy VII Remake. You will receive a free gift card by email when your order is fulfilled or you pick it up from Best Buy.

And to sweeten this deal even more, you can also enjoy your social travel playlist with a free LG PK3 portable Bluetooth speaker and four months without Apple streaming. Only new subscribers qualify for free Apple Music, but anyone can enjoy free speakers for $ 89.99. It gives you rich bass and crisp audio for up to 12 hours on a single charge. Of course you won’t be able to get it far these days, but once you get out safely it will also be resistant to water up to a meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Home entertainment is one of the few luxuries we can share at the moment. But this bundle offer from Best Buy on an LG 4K TV gives you a great starting point to enjoy your favorite shows and music throughout the day.

