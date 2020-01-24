Two hours on the freeway from Toronto, southwestern Ontario would have been pulled into the mega-city commuter lane by a high-speed rail system proposed for the liberal government. Doug Ford’s Tories recorded that and have devised a new transport plan for the region, not yet final. The missing link is the area around Toronto, critics say.

It picks up new bus networks between cities in southwestern Ontario.

It requires a study of regional airport infrastructure and operations.

It insists on improving safety along a dangerous stretch of highway 401 between London and Tilbury.

All good, many say.

But the long-awaited transportation plan of the Ontario government to connect southwestern Ontario, now unveiled in draft form, lacks an important connection, critics say.

The 22-page plan, released in London by Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney, is strongly focused on improving travel within the region, but contains little information about linking the 1.65 million area to the Greater Toronto Area ( GTA).

For a region that saw the prospect of a high-speed rail system connecting it to Toronto, paid by the former liberal government, but only suspended in April by the progressive conservative government of Doug Ford, the transport plan that was first promised by the Tories ended fall do little to bring the region closer to the commuter lane of the Toronto region.

Toronto is in the grip of its own mobility problems, many with a stalemate. But without a better system to link southwestern Ontario to the mega city, leaving only traditional ground and air transportation options, the idea seems to live in this region and work in the GTA, or vice versa – to make money from the nation the nation’s hottest economy – remains a non-starter.

“The GTA connection is crucial, it is absolutely crucial for this region and I think that part is not so strong in that report,” said Mayor Mike Bradley, Sarnia, who has seen the problem in the office for three decades evolve.

Tory’s extensive design plan, which includes previously announced improvements, outlines 43 transport initiatives in the region. Only three have been designed to directly improve regional connections with Canada’s largest city.

That three recommendations are about improving passenger train service between Southwestern Ontario and Toronto, where high house prices and a red-hot rental market have forced many to live on the fringes of the mega city or further, as far west as Waterloo Region, and commute in.

In southwestern Ontario, a stronghold in the Ford government, the Tories say they want to work with rail freight providers to access rail and collaborate with Via Rail, a federal crown company, on a possible integrated service with GO Transit, the provincially operated rail shuttle service now extends as far west of Toronto as Kitchener.

The province wants to improve the GO rail service between Kitchener and Toronto and look for ways to increase train trains along existing lines.

“There was a subtle hint” of extending the daily GO service between Toronto and Kitchener, “but nothing subtle about omitting London as the next, most logical step for GO to link us to the GTA,” said Gerry Macartney, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce.

“I am optimistic that they at least acknowledge that something needs to be done in Southwestern Ontario. Do they have the answers? I don’t think so yet.”

The county’s draft plan comes after it has interrupted capital investment in the proposed $ 20 billion high-speed rail system between Windsor and London with Toronto.

The liberals had committed $ 15 million for an environmental assessment of the mega project, which has been discussed for decades without anything being done until the liberals reactivated the stock.

The Tory report does not mention high-speed trains and overlooks the “critical” need to improve connections between Southwestern Ontario and GTA, says Steven Del Duca, a former transport minister in the cabinet of liberal Prime Minister Kathleen Wynne.

“There is no really clear plan, as far as I can tell, about successfully unlocking or grasping the transportation challenge that people in the London area are facing and connecting them to the city of Toronto,” said Del Duca, now on his way. to the liberal leadership of Ontario.

“There are many questions about how committed the province is to make that happen, to unlock that potential. . . . I don’t see a really clear plan, except more discussion, more consultation, “Let’s keep thinking about this,” said Del Duca.

As part of the draft plan, the province says it will set up a task force of mayors and indigenous leaders this spring to discuss regional transport priorities.

The plan is intended as a “framework for further consultation” by the Task Force, Mulroney said.

“The work that the task force does is intended to inform the regional plan of the province. Certainly, issues and priorities that they identify are things that we will discuss. The goal is to integrate those local needs into the existing plan, “she said.

The draft report is a response to the approach of the former liberal government that gave links to Toronto priority over connectivity between communities in southwestern Ontario, Mulroney said.

For a region, including major centers such as Sarnia, hard hit by the erosion of bus and coach transport for travelers, those early steps – including a new inter-community bus network starting this spring – have received applause.

But with the scarce mention of regional ties with Toronto in the draft report, it is up to the task force to raise the issue with the Department of Transportation, Mayor Bradley said. He is concerned that the group does not have the muscle power to turn ideas into action.

“This will only work if we are given a mandate to make things happen. If we are going to become a coffee club analyzing the report, we don’t need it. We are the leaders in producing transport reports. It is implementation that is the problem “Bradley said.

The province is seeking public input for its design plan through an online survey until 17 March. The report has no estimated costs, provincial investment totals, or timelines associated with each item.

But even without a specified route map of the next steps, the report is a big leap in the right direction, says an old proponent of transportation in Southwestern Ontario.

“Most people are very concerned about mobility in the region. Most people don’t travel all the way to Toronto on most days, “said Terry Johnson, president of Transport Action Canada.

“There is what I think is a very positive direction based on what I have heard from talking to people, listening and pleading in this region in the last 10 years.”

Because high-speed trains were stopped indefinitely, Johnson said he would have liked the province to cost a fraction of the $ 20 billion for transit projects in the region. But even without an announcement of new funding in the draft report, he is optimistic that the province will continue when called.

“I would like to believe that the province is really listening to people in this region about transportation and that this government is going to deliver in the area of ​​transportation,” he said.

BY THE NUMBERS: SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO

1.65 million : Population

: Population $ 1.1 billion: Value of goods sent on its roads daily, including major highways

Value of goods sent on its roads daily, including major highways 1,670 km : 400 series highways in the region

: 400 series highways in the region 1,800 km: Cycling routes

Cycling routes 14: Municipal airports

Municipal airports 2: International airports

EARLY WINNERS

The cities and small towns of the region: The plan includes financing for intermunicipal bus services in 12 municipalities, which together serve locations from Sarnia to Norfolk County. The financing amounts to a total of $ 14.8 million over a five-year period.

The plan includes financing for intermunicipal bus services in 12 municipalities, which together serve locations from Sarnia to Norfolk County. The financing amounts to a total of $ 14.8 million over a five-year period. Transport technology sector: At least eight recommendations concern technical improvements, including upgrades to real-time traffic registration for drivers, reinforcement of electric vehicle filling stations and support for the future development of autonomous vehicles.

At least eight recommendations concern technical improvements, including upgrades to real-time traffic registration for drivers, reinforcement of electric vehicle filling stations and support for the future development of autonomous vehicles. Highway 401 safety: The draft plan includes the widening of a stretch of 128 km of motorway 401 between London and Tilbury, the location of frequent – and often fatal – median crossover accidents, and the installation of concrete middle barriers.

EARLY LOSERS

GTA commuters from southwestern Ontario: It is the 401, Via Rail, the bus or – for those who can afford it – flying. Apart from a recommendation to work more closely with Via and to increase the driving speed, there is no big plan to reach the GTA.

It is the 401, Via Rail, the bus or – for those who can afford it – flying. Apart from a recommendation to work more closely with Via and to increase the driving speed, there is no big plan to reach the GTA. Proponents of high-speed trains: Debated for a long time, the draft plan does not mention a superfast train service through the region.

Debated for a long time, the draft plan does not mention a superfast train service through the region. Active transport advocates: The report contains only two recommendations to support alternative ways of traveling, including cycling and walking, between and within cities in the region.

ALL EYES ON AIRPORT

An Air Canada Express shuttle plane prepares for departure from London International Airport, which offers frequent flights to Toronto. Flying to the mega city is one of the best transportation options for Southwestern Ontarians. (MIKE HENSEN, The London Free Press)

The design plan requires an infrastructure study and capacity study of the 16 municipal and international airports in the region. The evaluation would also evaluate the role of those airports in economic development and public services, including police and air ambulance services.

“I hope they take a look at the airports in Southwestern Ontario and make sure we have what it takes to get people in and out here efficiently,” said Mike Seabrook, president and chief executive of London International Airport.

While the task force of regional leaders is looking for ways to improve the means of transport in the region, London Chamber of Commerce chief executive Gerry Macartney wants to see that airports – and the transportation to and from them – are looming big.

“If we don’t have a multimodal or intermodal transport connection to the airport in that conversation, I think we’re missing out on huge opportunities,” he said.

“That task group must definitely include the airport as part of our transport solution.”

