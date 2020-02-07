LFP LONGFORM: No end in sight for sewage overflows, London’s ongoing plumbing problem

You can no longer call it the dirty secret of London.

Dirty, yes. Secret, no.

For years, Londoners have read headlines about huge amounts of raw or partially treated sewage that flows into the Thames River – which flows 200 kilometers downstream to Lake St. Clair – when heavy rain showers overwhelm the city’s sewers and water treatment plants.

It happened again last month. A wave of wastewater – enough to fill nearly 30 Olympic swimming pools – washed into the river when London was flooded by a storm that broke a 127-year record for one-day rainfall.

Waste disposal from the fast-filling landfill, recycling, encouraging bicycles, even charging stations for electric vehicles – these have all become environmental priorities in London, but pollution of the river by such floods remains.

Eight times last year, 11 in 2018 and 17 the year before.

It is approximately one per month on average.

Environmentalists have previously called London about his dirty habit.

In more than one report, the ecological tsar in Ontario touched cities like London in the same way, a problem that broke out 766 times in 2018 – the last year for which full figures are available – in the 44 municipalities of the province who, like London, so-called combined sewerage systems still form the core of the problem.

Why does it keep happening?

How can a city that says it does its best to solve the problem more than 68 million liters of sewage – almost 12 times all the floods last year – encounter the Thames in one day, as happened during the January 11 storm?

The why has been known for a long time. A fraction of the sewers of the city, about 15 km from about 2,800 km, discarding to an earlier time, is a major culprit. They are combined sewers that transport both sewage and rainwater for treatment before being released into the river.

All the surface in the city covered with paving, with nowhere to go for water, but in the sewer, is another problem.

If all that water that flows into the system is too much, the flood will end up in the river, causing pollution not only the Thames, but potentially threatening beaches in the downstream Great Lakes system, where the water ends up, and contribute to the flowering of toxic bacteria that kill aquatic life.

The alternative, much more expensive to build, but just one of many defenses against uncontrolled discharges into waterways, are systems that split sanitary and storm sewers into separate underground pipes.

For its part, the town hall says that the waste only discharges into the Thames as a last resort.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s not something we ever want to do,” said Scott Mathers, director of water and wastewater at City Hall. “I think we can always work better. And that is what we are trying to do. “

London has a plan of nearly $ 285 million in the books to solve the problem, a project that will take most of the 20 years to replace old sewer systems and improve wastewater treatment plants. Early work has already helped the city reduce the amount of phosphorus it allows in the Thames, making an important contribution to river pollution and blue-green algae, a bacterium.

“We are trying to improve over time,” Mathers said. “What’s great is the new technology that is evolving,” he said, pointing to a $ 40 million upgrade to the Greenway water treatment plant as a sign of the progress London is making.

But critics maintain that there is no excuse for wastewater overflows in Ontario, not when the Water Resources Act effectively prohibits them. Lack of penalties, weak enforcement and the high costs of fixes often offend offenders, they count.

“There is nothing that will really force municipalities to eliminate them,” said Elaine MacDonald of EcoJustice, an environmental group that considered London one of the worst offenders in southwestern Ontario seven years ago.

“The fact that this is still a problem is extremely frustrating,” she said. “People are so shocked that it still happens.”

Former environmental commissioner Dianne Saxe from Ontario did not clash in a 2018 report about the Ministry of Environment not complaining against municipalities because of their sewage overflows, saying the province is “well aware of the damage caused by combined sewage overflows “but has not taken” effective “steps to stop them.

“So why (the ministry) almost never prosecutes municipalities for these defects? Municipalities with combined sewerage have the right to be excused for breaking the law, but only if they have taken the necessary care, i.e. have taken all reasonable steps to prevent any flooding of the combined sewerage, “said the report.

“Although considerable efforts have been made, it seems unlikely that each of the (municipalities) has taken all reasonable steps to prevent each of the 766 combined sewer dumps that took place last year (in Ontario).”

Climate change, with expectations of more frequent and intense storms, will not help the situation, critics note, especially when storms come every 100 years.

“It is very important that we put an end to it,” says Skylar Franke of the London Environmental Network, an umbrella group of 45 environmental organizations.

“Most Ontario and Canada municipalities are trying to separate their sewers,” she said. “At least the city of London has plans to do it.”

London has spent more than $ 40 million since 2008 to separate about 50 km of combined sewers.

The remaining 15 km of combined sewerage may not sound that much, but they are scattered throughout the city and connected to around 20,000 homes. And separating those systems is time-consuming and requires a lot of digging, much like the major work done at York Street at the end of last year, Mathers said.

“We have a plan to try and go to these places and replace (the combined sewers),” including pilot projects that have offered homeowners incentives to redo the lines connecting them to the sewers, he said.

Franke gives the city credit, saying “they are trying to correct their mistakes.”

Coun. Stephen Turner, an outspoken critic of the sewage system, floods even before he was first elected, when he was chairman of a citizen committee for the environment, said the city is doing a lot to address the issue on different fronts.

“You could do it faster, but you wouldn’t have streets to drive on,” said Turner, who is a member of the planning and environmental committee of the city council. “The best I can say, the infrastructure that we have is really old. They built the sewer 100 years ago. It takes a long time to do it.”

Five years ago, during his first term in office, Turner recalled that crackdown on the floods had been a city priority years earlier.

“I don’t want us to accept that our diversions are completely acceptable,” he said then. “We must strive to get to zero. Even if zero is not (possible), that must be our goal. “

Now asked if the slow progress in Ontario to reduce the floods has anything to do with the apparent lack of teeth in environmental legislation, Turner said he doesn’t know.

Franke said she thinks it will take “a decade if not longer” for London to solve the problem. What is needed, she said, is a green infrastructure strategy that highlights more ways to catch more of the water before it ever reaches the sewer, such as through rain gardens and trees.

“Many other Canadian municipalities are doing it,” she said.

MacDonald, the environmental activist of EcoJustice, is no longer optimistic about timing.

“I wish I had an easy answer. There is no simple answer here. The solution is only the investment in infrastructure that is needed to control (the overflows), “she said.

“It’s pretty good with every older city,” MacDonald said. “They go on year after year.”

THE JAN. 11 STORM FALLOUT

London received 56.6 mm rainfall, overshadowing a one-day record that had existed since 1893.

The storm almost doubled the average monthly rainfall in January.

Without a thick ice pack to hold back water, the system handled about twice as much power as it can handle.

More than 68 million liters of sewage mixed with rain and partially treated sewage sludge flowed into the Thames.

OTHER Notorious FLOODING

2016 : Overflows in London in the first three months of the year are enough to fill around 60 Olympic swimming pools with raw wastewater and partially purified wastewater.

: Overflows in London in the first three months of the year are enough to fill around 60 Olympic swimming pools with raw wastewater and partially purified wastewater. 2015 : In the wake of a June storm, the equivalent of 42 million liters of wastewater enters the Thames from the city’s Greenway sewage treatment plant.

: In the wake of a June storm, the equivalent of 42 million liters of wastewater enters the Thames from the city’s Greenway sewage treatment plant. 2014: A heavy rainfall in July overwhelms London’s sewerage system, about 27 pools of wastewater are flushed in the Thames.

DID YOU KNOW?

Ontario municipalities have a $ 8 billion deficit for the necessary upgrades for water and sewage.

Since 1985, Ontario has banned new combined sewer systems that are a major culprit in sewage overflows.

POSSIBLE FIXES

Separating combined sewer systems into plumbing and rainwater sewer is only one solution. others:

Hold barrels : Solid structures to retain waste water until a sewer system can process it.

: Solid structures to retain waste water until a sewer system can process it. Green areas : More natural areas, less pavement, gives water more places to go, reducing the speed and volume in sewers.

: More natural areas, less pavement, gives water more places to go, reducing the speed and volume in sewers. Storm water costs: Has been proposed to discourage property owners from allowing storm drainage in combined sewers.

Source: 2018 Environmental Protection Report, Ontario Environmental Commissioner

