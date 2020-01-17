LFP LONGFORM: Anxiety and layoff along the battered shoreline of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario

Washed out roads. Expanded benches. Monster waves. Houses and businesses were flooded. The coastline of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario has endured a brutal year of record high water, with many concerns about what 2020 will bring. Reporters Trevor Terfloth and Laura Broadley traveled 300 miles past Erie to improve the mood in the region.

PORT DOVER



Two of Dave Tank’s companies in Port Dover were flooded after storms that flew through the area at the end of October and caused $ 30,000 damage. (Laura Broadley / Postmedia Network)

The waves came in high and fast during the first flood that flooded into the two Port Dover stores of Dave Tank.

“We were immediately submerged,” said Tank, who saw a foot of water lying on the floor of his Cocoa Cabana, a new gourmet chocolate bar that had not yet been opened for business.

“It put us a good half week behind schedule.”

The flood also closed his ice cream shop across the street for the whole year.

Tank had a five-day warning of the next flood, but his defense against the Halloween storm was not enough.

“We thought we were prepared, and it actually threw our preparation around like a toy,” he said.

The cafe was built to withstand flooding, but The Ice Cream Tank had to be renewed.

“I just built (the ice cream shop) three years ago and redone the whole thing, and I thought it was high enough to withstand the recent floods,” said Tank, who estimated the damage to his ice cream parlor at $ 30,000.

“It hurts. I also lost my car (the floods).”

LONG POINT

Security fencing encloses the remains of a cottage, the south wall is torn off during a storm, along Hastings Drive in Long Point, where high Lake Erie water levels have beaten up many homes. (Monte Sonnenberg / Postmedia Network)

The great storm that flooded the region on October 31 flooded the terrace of John Peets’ Long Point house.

“It was kind of like a tsunami coming in. It came right over the walls,” he said. “You couldn’t really see that there was even land here. The water was on top of it.”

Peets has been to the Erie shore all his life, but has never seen the lake as it is now, he said.

“I’ve never seen that water so high. It’s really something else.” Climate change explains it, he said.

“It is not fake news. It is here and it is our reality. It affects everyone along the coastline.”

Even still, Peets said that his family has a decades-long relationship with the coast of Erie and he remains despite the risks. “It’s tradition. It’s heritage. Here you were born and raised and you really want to be there.”

PORT BURWELL



Allen Shelly on the edge of the gorge of about 30 meters deep, which has stretched about 300 meters from the shores of Lake Erie (foreground). Most were only agricultural land three years ago. Photo shot in Port Burwell, Ont. on Friday, November 29, 2019. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

The country of Allen Shelly has lived in the area east of Port Burwell for longer than Canada.

A lot has changed since then, especially the construction of the land.

“When I was a little boy, there was land as far as you could see for a minimum of (three miles),” Shelly said.

But Erie has devoured much of that country. Shelly estimates that the land near the shore of his family has eroded 400 meters in the last three years. A gorge, about 100 meters wide and 30 deep, has been eroded in the land next to where his aunt lives.

“There are entire farms outside of ours that have already fallen,” he said.

Shelly says he doesn’t understand why governments are no longer doing to save farmland scraped by Erie.

“With the technology we have now, they can build breakwalls.”

PORT



Marianne Blankenship is standing on her terrace overlooking Catfish Creek in Port Bruce. She has been coming to this building for more than 70 years and has never seen the water so high. (Laura Broadley / Postmedia Network

It was a disaster for the village of Port Bruce on the lake.

A bridge that connected both sides of the village collapsed in 2018, amid heavy rainfall and snow melt in the region.

Homes and businesses are still at risk, threatened by high Erie water levels and winter ice storms that can flood along Catfish Creek near the Erie estuary.

For Marianne Blankenship, who has been going to Port Bruce for more than 70 years, the risk is a constant concern.

“I’ve been in this place since I was a kid, and the river has never risen this high. This was the first time in the spring that we ever saw the river come over our breakwall,” she said.

“We can’t do much about it,” she says resignedly.

The community has approached governments to try to stave off the water, but to no avail, she said.

“They’ve tried everything to get help. But what can you really do? I don’t know.”

PORT STANLEY



Cliff Somerville lives on Main Street in Port Stanley. His building suffered $ 14,000 in damage from two storms at the end of October, where the water of Lake Erie flooded. (Laura Broadley / Postmedia Network)

For many, Port Stanley is a summer residence and the home of a commercial fishing fleet.

But what most visitors don’t see is the precipitation when stormy winds and high tide take their toll.

Just ask Cliff Somerville, who has been living in the village for 25 years. He spent $ 14,000 on defense against the

water in the aftermath of a punitive fall.

His main street building, just next to the harbor, was badly damaged when the waves last landed.

“It turned into the basement. It is the lowest part of the building. Water came in multiple areas, “he said.

Somerville installed pumps and drains to combat future floods.

“It has been endless since June,” he said. “It has been a disaster all summer long.”

WILLOW BEACH

An ice-covered breakwall is displayed behind a house in Willow Beach, south of Amherstburg. (Trevor Terfloth / Postmedia Network)

With deer, bald eagles and pheasants around, Linda Schreiber has a house that many would envy.

“The view always changes. It’s usually quiet, “said Schreiber, who lived for 40 years on the dead end in Willow Beach, near Amherstburg, along the western end of Erie.

Living with the lake for so long, Schreiber has seen the yo-yo cycles of high and low tide. She remembers on a Sunday in particular in 1986, during another decade of high mooring levels.

“I went to work and came home in a rubber boat,” she said.

A few years ago, Schreiber released more than $ 5,000 in a 30-foot wall. Her old one had collapsed.

Why stay seated? Many people simply believe that it is cheaper to defend their places than to move, Schreiber said.

“If I sold, where would I go with house prices as they are?”

DAVE PELTIER

Dave Peltier, from Willow Beach, south of Amherstburg, stands on his shoreline barrier. (Trevor Terfloth, Postmedia Network)

Dave Peltier sells his house on the lake in Willow Beach.

It is not Eries record water that drives him to go. He is higher, but wants to retire and contract.

Yet he admits that some potential buyers are wary, even for properties like his, not at the mercy of the lake.

“We have been doing well,” he said, seeing his huge rock wall behind. “Lake Erie is a cool lake. A lot is going on, “

CEDAR BEACH

Cedar Beach, just outside of Kingsville, was hit hard a generation ago when floods destroyed homes in 1986.

Earlier, in the 1970s, the foundation of Judy Edgerton’s home was erected along a creek nearby after a major flood.

However, that solution has not stood the test of time. Due to flooding last year, one side of her property changed, making it “like a lake” all the way to the creek. She got out easily, only pumping water from a crawl space.

She is not confident that she will be so happy this year, but says she would not consider moving.

Moreover, there is always a risk when you buy a house, she said.

“I would not want to leave here. I have a beautiful place.”

SHANE WILSON

Armored stones – they can be almost half the size of a car – have helped Shane Wilson to drive away the wrath of Erie, a part of his defense that also includes a breaking wall.

The house where he lived for two years has remained intact, but he has seen the effects on Cedar Beach Road.

“There were actually people who (the road) descended into kayaks” during floods last year, he said.

If the road was raised about a foot, he added, it would help.

WHEATLEY

Erosion in Wheatley Provincial Park has collapsed part of the road, pictured here, Thursday, November 28, 2019. (Dax Melmer / Postmedia Network)

It was along Cotterie Park Road where the risk for the life of flooding last spring triggered an ominous warning.

While wind-ridden waves flooded dozens of homes in Essex County and Chatham-Kent, Tim Byrne of the Essex Region Conservation Authority warned that someone would be killed if some of those at risk due to the continuing flooding of the area were not moved.

But Derrick McNeely, who has lived there for 20 years, says his place is “bulletproof” thanks to his defenses.

It is unrealistic to expect people to move, he said. “People have lived on the water all their lives.”

ERIE SHORE DRIVE, CHATHAM-KENT

Tim Bonner, from Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent, is shown at the rear of his property. (Trevor Terfloth / Postmedia, network)

“You don’t mess with a Great Lake,” says Tim Bonner.

Erie Shore Drive was hit hard by flooding last year, when Chatham-Kent declared a state of emergency in August.

Bonner, a 20-year-old resident, said his house was built in 1946 and has remained relatively solid ever since. Yet he estimates that he has spent thousands of dollars over the years to combat flooding and repair damage.

“We just hope and pray that the water will continue to fall,” he said.

Bonner said that residents can sometimes be their own worst enemies, “playing engineer if they are not,” by trying solutions that only cause problems. Some are frustrated that they have not received any financial assistance from the government, he added.

“People are desperate. They don’t know what to do, “he said, although he remains optimistic.

“I think we’ll be fine here,” he said. “Hang on there.”

TERRA GIFT

Terra Cadeau, the president of the Erie Shore Drive Property Owners Association, is pictured outside a public meeting at the Links of Kent Golf Club Event Center, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, where residents could hear an update from the Chatham-Kent Lake Erie Shoreline Study . (Dax Melmer / Postmedia Network)

A 15-year-old cottager on Erie Shore Drive, Terra Cadeau says it has been a work of love and heartache.

The Windsor woman estimates that she has owned more than $ 100,000.

Until someone buys on the waterfront, she said, they can’t appreciate what Erie can do.

“We have put a lot of money into protecting the coastline, especially in a steel end wall,” she said. “It has suffered considerable damage, especially in recent months due to the strong wind and high water levels.”

But patchwork solutions to stop it more in one place only cause problems elsewhere, she said,

“If we don’t have end-to-end coastline protection, you’re only as strong as your weakest link,” she said.

For many, real estate by the lake means a modest place to live and possibly a retirement investment, she said.

“But at a certain point you have to think, what is the definition of madness? Do I just keep pouring money into it and nothing changes? You have to make some difficult decisions. And I think unfortunately there are currently many property owners who are confronted with some very difficult decisions. “

MORPETH

Rose Beach Line, south of Morpeth, is closed in 2020 due to slope errors. The municipality of Chatham-Kent is waiting for the results of an ongoing coastline study to determine the best course of action. (Trevor Terfloth / Postmedia Network)

Some roads in Chatham-Kent and elsewhere along the shore of the lake in southwestern Ontario are closed off, some even completely crumbling because of the pounding lake.

A piece of Rose Beach Line near Morpeth, where Barb Merritt lives, is one of them.

It has advantages to live there, Merritt said, but that also brings uncertainty about the road. “It’s hard to know what to believe and what to expect. (But) I feel very happy to be able to live here. “

The piece of battered waterfront homes on Erie Shore Drive, south of Blenheim, is pictured on Thursday, November 28, 2019. (Dax Melmer, Postmedia Network)