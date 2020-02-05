Charles Vincent was accompanied by court reporter Jane Sims as he talked about his career as a sketch artist in a courtroom in a full house in the TAP center in London, Ont. on Tuesday. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)
Capture the tone and feeling of a criminal trial in a quickly displayed pencil sketch.
Take readers to a place where cameras are not allowed.
London Free Press courtroom sketch artist Charles Vincent, whose drawings have appeared in The Free Press for nearly two decades, shared details of his work on Monday night at LFP Live: The Art of Crime, a scoop – friendly panel discussion and exhibition of courtroom sketches from some of the most notorious criminal cases in southwestern Ontario.
“When I draw, I try to get the feel of the courtroom and the emotional state of the people there,” Vincent said to a sold-out audience at the Tap Center for Creativity Monday night.
“The drawing brings it into the mind of the viewer.”
Vincent is an artist and London-based newspaper page maker for Postmedia, the parent company of The Free Press.
He was accompanied by Jane Sims, an award-winning court reporter at The Free Press, for a panel discussion moderated by digital editor Pat Maloney. Sims and Vincent work together to report on processes, sometimes for trips outside of London.
Superior Court Justice Bruce Thomas reads the reasoning for his decision at the sentencing of Elizabeth Wettlaufer. CHARLES VINCENT / The London Free Press
“The resources we devote as newspapers to dealing with legal proceedings underline how seriously we take these cases,” Maloney said.
The event contained more than a dozen original sketches by Vincent from the past ten years and reprints of the front pages of the Free Press where the drawings appeared.
In an environment where cameras are banned, Vincent’s sketches made a rare glimpse into the courtroom.
Vincent said it is important not only to record the similarities of the suspect, but also the overall tone of the courtroom during the proceedings.
“I want to show what it’s like to be there, not just what people look like,” he said. “It’s a chance to show how the justice system works.”
In a sketchbook in hand, Vincent plays a special role in how court cases are handled in Canada, Sims said.
“It’s journalism. It’s not just art and it gives a different dimension to what we do, “Sims said.
The event was funded through Facebook’s Local News Accelerator project, a pilot program funded by the social media giant to support high-quality, sustainable local journalism. The Free Press was one of three major Canadian press rooms that were chosen to participate in the initiative.
Daniella Leis, accused during a crash on August 14 prior to a massive explosion in Old East Village, appeared in court on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Illustration by Charles Vincent / The London Free Press
Samuel Waters, 22, of Jarvis, was released from detention after a brief lawsuit on Wednesday. He was charged last week with the indignation of a human body in connection with the creepy discovery of a body in a freezer on a beach near Port Burwell. The crown agreed with his release. His lawyer, Kaley Hepburn, speaks to justice of the peace Gordon Chaput, while Waters, dressed in a Captain America t-shirt, watches from the prisoner’s box. (Charles Vincent / Special to Postmedia Network)
Kevin Carter, 57, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of first-degree murder in the March 2018 shooting of the deaths of Doug and Marian Fischer and the kidnapping of Gail Fischer in the Huron County community in Bluevale. Gail Fischer and Carter had recently had a divorce, the court heard. (Charles Vincent / The London Free Press)
Confessional serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer, who murdered eight nurses in southwestern Ontario in her care, is watching her video about the confession of the police in the Woodstock court, where the former nurse committed 14 charges. In addition to the first-degree murder allegations, she also pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder and two counts of severe mistreatment involving others under her care. (Charles Vincent / Special to The London Free Press / Postmedia News)
Charles Vincent / Special at Postmedia News Jeremy Gubbels from London is hanging his head in court on Wednesday, while Thomas Heeney is sentencing him to life in prison, with no chance of conditional release for 25 years, for killing his parents, Susan and Mario Gubbels of Watford, whose bodies he mutilated, in 2014. Heeney called the 28-year-old “the true embodiment of evil.”
London-based Jeremy Gubbels, 28, is tied up Tuesday in the prisoner’s box in a London court while pleading guilty for Superior Court Justice Thomas Heeney for the 2014 murders of his parents, Susan and Mario Gubbels in the Watford area in Lambton County. (CHARLES VINCENT, especially for Postmedia Network)
Judge in the Michael Rafferty trial. (Illustration by CHARLES VINCENT, The London Free Press)
Michael Rafferty sinks back in his chair in the prisoner’s box after the verdict is read, while the jury members are thanked for their duties. (Sketch of Charles Vincent.
Terri-Lynne McClintic testifies. (Illustration by Charles Vincent, The London Free Press). March 13, 2012
Michael Rafferty is in the prisoner’s dock while Justice Heeney presides over the first stages of the jury’s selection. (Illustration by CHARLES VINCENT, The London Free Press)
Erna Kern, 85, sits on Wednesday May 18, 2016 with her lawyer Gordon Cudmore, in a London court where she pleaded guilty for trying to murder her Alzheimer’s-affected husband during a weekend visit to his home from his long-term care home in the city. Kern also tried to kill herself and her two cats as part of a failed suicide plan to get the elderly couple together, the court heard. (Charles Vincent / Special to the London Free Press)
Terri-Lynne McClintic testifies. (ILLUSTRATION by Charles Vincent, The London Free Press). March 13, 2012
Boris Panovski, a language interpreter by his side, smiles while Superior Court Justice Joseph Donohue chairs his first-degree murder trial in the death of a Toronto-based construction company in a protected area in Huron County, north of London, in September 2014. Panovski , 73, from Scarborough, is accused of the death of Don Frigo, of Caledon East, and of attempted murder in the injury of Frigo’s wife, Eva Willer Frigo. He pleaded not guilty of both allegations in the Goderich trial. (Charles Vincent / Special to The London Free Press / Postmedia News) ORG XMIT: POS1805141311440001 ORG XMIT: POS1805141533171359
Accused of mistreatment that causes physical injury in the removal of the wrong suspect, after a violent jeweler, St. Thomas police officers (from left to right) Sean James, Daniel Spicer and Frank Boyes are in prison on Wednesday, May 24, during their trial in Ontario, Ronald Minard in London. (Charles Vincent / Special to The London Free Press / Postmedia News)
Ontario Court Justice Robert Rogerson listens as asst. Crown attorney Michael Michaud saves files from the agreed statement of facts and investigates Constable Achille Currado. (Charles Vincent, Special to The London Free Press)
