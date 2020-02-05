Charles Vincent was accompanied by court reporter Jane Sims as he talked about his career as a sketch artist in a courtroom in a full house in the TAP center in London, Ont. on Tuesday. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Capture the tone and feeling of a criminal trial in a quickly displayed pencil sketch.

Take readers to a place where cameras are not allowed.

London Free Press courtroom sketch artist Charles Vincent, whose drawings have appeared in The Free Press for nearly two decades, shared details of his work on Monday night at LFP Live: The Art of Crime, a scoop – friendly panel discussion and exhibition of courtroom sketches from some of the most notorious criminal cases in southwestern Ontario.

“When I draw, I try to get the feel of the courtroom and the emotional state of the people there,” Vincent said to a sold-out audience at the Tap Center for Creativity Monday night.

“The drawing brings it into the mind of the viewer.”

Vincent is an artist and London-based newspaper page maker for Postmedia, the parent company of The Free Press.

He was accompanied by Jane Sims, an award-winning court reporter at The Free Press, for a panel discussion moderated by digital editor Pat Maloney. Sims and Vincent work together to report on processes, sometimes for trips outside of London.

Superior Court Justice Bruce Thomas reads the reasoning for his decision at the sentencing of Elizabeth Wettlaufer. CHARLES VINCENT / The London Free Press

“The resources we devote as newspapers to dealing with legal proceedings underline how seriously we take these cases,” Maloney said.

The event contained more than a dozen original sketches by Vincent from the past ten years and reprints of the front pages of the Free Press where the drawings appeared.

In an environment where cameras are banned, Vincent’s sketches made a rare glimpse into the courtroom.

Vincent said it is important not only to record the similarities of the suspect, but also the overall tone of the courtroom during the proceedings.

“I want to show what it’s like to be there, not just what people look like,” he said. “It’s a chance to show how the justice system works.”

In a sketchbook in hand, Vincent plays a special role in how court cases are handled in Canada, Sims said.

“It’s journalism. It’s not just art and it gives a different dimension to what we do, “Sims said.

The event was funded through Facebook’s Local News Accelerator project, a pilot program funded by the social media giant to support high-quality, sustainable local journalism. The Free Press was one of three major Canadian press rooms that were chosen to participate in the initiative.

