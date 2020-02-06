Lexus is launching its first tier 2 autonomous car this year

Lexus will launch its first car with autonomous driving capabilities this year, but initially only with autonomy level 2. As soon as wireless upgrades are introduced, the system will gradually become more intelligent.

This new model was described by Lexus President Koji Sato in an interview with Autonews Europe as “hands off but no eyes off”. “It will start at level 2, but there will be over-the-air updates so we can update the level for the future.”

The Lexus boss did not state whether customers have to pay additional fees to activate the autonomous function – similar to Tesla in the United States. He also did not specify which model the system will debut.

“Regulation and social issues can affect the level we can reach in the real world,” added Sato.

This new Lexus model will feature a self-driving system called Highway Teammate developed by Denso. It uses LiDAR and cameras to help the car navigate. The vehicle can automatically change lanes, follow lanes and pass other vehicles on the highway.

Sato also believes that the current system of categorizing levels of autonomy is too vague, and it is not difficult to understand why.

“Level 2 can go almost to level 3, and level 3 can sometimes be level 2. All of our vehicles must offer safe and safe driving. Our goal is to make this technology available to other vehicles, ”he concluded.