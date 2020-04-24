Lexus ignites slow sales to destroy GS

After a 27-year run, Lexus pulls the GS plug.

In a statement to Carscoops, the company said it was “constantly evaluating model mixes throughout our lineup.” As part of this process, they decided to abandon their Audi A6, BMW 5-Series and Mercedes E-Class.

The news has been heard for some time, and Lexus stated: “In the shrinking segment of the sedan, () the GS family has introduced a small number of sales over the past few years.”

In 2019, the company sold only 3,778 GS ‘in the United States, accounting for only 4% of total passenger car sales. Lexus also noted that GS only captured 0.88% of sales in the overall mid-size luxury segment.

Although sad to see the model go, GS sales have been declining in the United States since 2015. This year, the company sold 23,117 units, but in 2016 sales dropped to 14,878 units. After that, the model failed to punch 10,000 units. .

The 2020 Lexus GS starts at $ 51,065 and has a 3.5-liter V6 engine that develops 311 hp. (232 kW / 315 hp) and 280 lb-ft (379 Nm) of torque. This allows the GS 350 rear-wheel drive to accelerate from 0-60 m / s (0-96 km / h) in 5.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 143 mph (230 km / h). The all-wheel-drive version is slower, as the yaw up to 60 km / h takes 5.8 seconds and the top speed is only 130 mph (209 km / h).

However, the model we will miss the most is the GS F. It has a 5-liter V8 engine with a natural engine and a capacity of 467 hp. (348 kW / 473 hp) and 389 lb-ft (527 Nm) of torque. It is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission that forces the rear wheels by force. This setting allows the rocket car to accelerate from 0-60 km / h in 4.5 seconds and achieve a maximum electronic top speed of 168 km / h (270 km / h).

When GS goes out of production this summer, the special edition of Black Line will be a last minute hurray for the model in the US. A similar edition of Eternal Touring will also be released in Japan.