Lexus hangs in there

Photo: Lexus

Lexus, a company that no longer sells a five-speed manual ES300, is in the grip of a bit of malaise. The cars are all fine, competent and handsome, but only the super-Camry ES has been considerably updated in recent years because the company focuses more on its hot-selling SUVs. There is also no real full electrification push, at least in the US. It is not surprising that sales in North America were stable last year compared to 2018. A little more surprising is how China and Europe have made up for this.

Lexus sold around 325,000 cars in North America, Lexus said this week, saying it was “equal” to 2018. To put that into context, BMW sold 324,826 cars at the same time, while Mercedes sold 316,094 in the US at the time . , and probably more than both Lexus and BMW if you take the whole of North America into account. (If you want another nice figure, Toyota has sold just as many Camrys here as Lexus vehicles.)

In other words, Lexus is still a player, but his dominance in the eights as the best-selling luxury car manufacturer in the US is an increasingly distant memory.

The good news for Lexus is that sales abroad have increased, and Lexus also said this week that sales in China had increased by 25 percent to a new total of around 202,000 cars and sales in Europe by 14 percent to around 87,000.

That suggests that Lexus’ true ambition – world domination on the Mercedes or BMW scale and not just success in the US – might not be such a dream, although it is still quite far away. Lexus sold 765,330 cars last year, or about a third of what Mercedes (2.34 million) and BMW (2.17 million) did.

But the growth of Lexus is also somewhat a double-edged sword, as Bloomberg notes.

The shift from Lexus to smaller and more fuel-efficient vehicles such as hybrid gas-electric engines has proved popular in China and Europe, but an outdated product line in the US – where larger vehicles determine the way – has cost market share and momentum.

That split in sales seems to me to be a positive one for Lexus, and a good reason to continue with a full supplement of sedans and SUVs in the line-up, while American automakers are withdrawing. It should perhaps give some of those cars some attention. For example, the IS has not been substantially updated since the 2014 model year, although this year is reported to be a new generation.

