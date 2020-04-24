Lexus GS “Eternal Touring” marks Sedan’s entry as production ends in August

Lexus bids farewell to the representative GS sedan of a special edition model “Japan” in Japan.

Launched in conjunction with the Lexus GS 2020 Black Line in North America, GS Eternal Touring marks the end of production for the fourth generation GS and signage scheduled for August 2020.

According to Lexus, the name “Eternal Touring” signals the desire of the brand to continue its commitment to grand touring, though not within GS. So what are you doing in this special edition of GS?

Well, it has almost identical characteristics to the US black GS line, resulting in upgrades to exterior and interior spaces inherited from the GS F performance model to give the executive sedan a more dynamic look. The Eternal Touring specification can be with any of the available engines (GS450h, GS350, GS300h and GS300) and is based on the F Sport trim.

Externally, the GS Eternal Touring features a series of black elements including a spindle grille, bumper side panels, mirrors and rear spoiler. The F Sport 19-inch alloy wheels are also black and have 235/40 R19 front tires and 265/35 R19 rear tires. When ordering the GS450h and GS350 RWD, the Eternal Touring package also comes with orange brake calipers.

The interior is rich in Alcantara surfaces and carbon fiber trim, with red accents on the steering wheel, center console and doors. Sewing on the seats, center armrest, handlebars, gearshift lever and instrument panel cover are also red.

Other upgrades brought by the Lexus GS Eternal Touring include retractable heated side mirrors, full LED automatic headlights and LED front turn signals, as well as F Sport leather seats with ventilation and heating, parking and blind-monitor sensors.

On June 1, Lexus launches GS Eternal Touring in Japan, starting at $ 7,100,000 ($ 65,925) for the base GS300 Eternal Touring.

