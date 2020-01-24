Lexus designers shoot for the moon with unique lunar concepts

Toyota is developing a lunar rover with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and it seems Lexus has become a little jealous because a handful of their designers have offered their own views on space exploration.

One of the most bizarre is the Zero Gravity concept which was created by Karl Dujardin. Resembling something from the first Avengers movie, the Zero Gravity is a motorcycle-inspired spaceship with a Z-shaped body. According to the company, the model was designed to give the driver “total control while sliding while smooth on rough and bumpy lunar service, even at estimated speeds of up to 311 mph (500 km / h) ”.

Cosmos

Continuing, Jean-Baptiste Henry’s Cosmos is probably the most interesting because it includes a rear cockpit and a large glass observatory. However, this is only part of a larger “Leuxs Mothership” because the massive spacecraft has a dome-shaped shield, living modules, a docking station, a loading area and a futuristic engine. .

Moon Roller Bouncing

Julien Marie’s bouncing moon roll goes in an entirely different direction and somehow resembles the gyrosphere of the Jurassic world. However, it is presented as a bubble based on graphene nanotubes with a cockpit which is in the center of a gyroscope cell.

Lunar cruiser

Keisuke Matsuno’s Lunar Cruiser is much more conventional and would not be out of place at an auto show. Despite its somewhat ordinary appearance, Lexus says the wheels can turn 90 degrees so the vehicle can fly like a drone.

Moon racer

Finally, Yung Presciutti proposed three different vehicles known as Lunar, Lunar Mission and Moon Racer. The latter is essentially a single-seater racing car with an awning-like cockpit and unique tires that allow the Moon Racer to climb, jump and run across the lunar surface.

