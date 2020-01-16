Lexus and Subaru find themselves in rage at the wheel, the Outback turns in median

Dramatic images from dash cameras captured the moment a Subaru Outback and a silver Lexus were dueled on a road somewhere in the United States.

This incident was captured by the exterior cameras of a Tesla Model 3. It begins by showing the Subaru driver grabbing the left lane of the highway despite the silver Lexus sitting behind hoping to clearly overtake.

Probably motivated by the fact that the driver of the Subaru did not show any signs of passing in the middle lane and exiting the road, the Lexus quickly passes to the rightmost lane of the highway to overtake both the Subaru and the Tesla.

However, at the same time as the Lexus begins to accelerate, the owner of the Subaru does too, the two quickly passing through the cammer. Once in front, the Lexus crosses the road and takes the expressway occupied by the Legacy Outback. The Lexus brakes the Subaru which seems very slow to react and rather than braking to avoid contact, decides to veer aggressively to the right. This creates a pendulum effect and the tail of the Outback trips, sending the car into a bend and across the central median.

The Lexus driver, unaware of what had just happened, continues to go away.

The two drivers clearly played their own part in the incident and everything could have been avoided if the drivers were a little less brazen.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wK4sKfWE-tQ [/ integrated]