Loading...

Lewis Morgan will end his rather quiet two-year stay at the club if he has a deal with Inter Miami.

According to SunSport, the player has now agreed personal conditions with the new American football team and is now waiting for a work permit until the deal goes through.

Lewis was on the edge of the Celtic side for so long. When he was first signed by the club two years ago this month, he was lent to St Mirren. He then came in last summer and failed to make the breakthrough that led him to loan to Sunderland last January.

There were rumors this time about a new move, but the intervention and costs of Inter Miami made it an easy yes for Celtic to let the player go.

Lewis is likely to spend more money on the inaugural Inter Miami team with a better lifestyle than he currently enjoys.

We wish him all the best.