Lewis Hamilton’s dream of a Ferrari mega-money moved quickly when Sebastian Vettel revealed plans to remain – The Scottish Sun

Mega-move LEWIS HAMILTON to Ferrari has hit a bump after Sebastian Vettel said he wanted to stay there.

Six-time world champion Hamilton held secret talks with Ferrari chairman John Elkann, while CEO Louis Camilleri said the team “Lewis was very honored in particular, and other drivers, wanted to join us”.

Lewis Hamilton’s hopes of a massive move to Ferrari could be crushed by Sebastian Vettel who signed a new contract

The days of Vettel in Italian clothes look numbered after being defeated by Charles Leclerc last season.

But his latest comments could see Hamilton, who, like Vettel left the contract on December 31, reopened talks with his Mercedes boss.

And that means the Englishman, 35, has lost all bargaining power on the £ 60 million a year contract he is maintaining.

When asked if he intended to stay at Ferrari, Vettel said: “I have explained it in Australia, so it was not a discussion.

“Whatever the agreement, it will be whatever I and the team are comfortable with, so in terms of timeframe I don’t know.

“The contracts I have in the past are all three-year agreements. I know I am one of the more experienced racers in Formula One but I am not the oldest.

“I don’t think there is an age limit in this case, so it will depend on what we feel comfortable.”

Asked when he hoped to sign a new agreement, the 32-year-old said, “One of the important things now for everyone is to stay patient.

“That obviously depends when we have the first race. There is a big possibility we have to make a decision before the first race.

The pair, with ten world championships between them, both came out of contract at the end of 2020 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

CALENDAR CONGRESS

“Right now there doesn’t seem to be any racing before June or even July.

“We are all waiting but the first priority is to make sure we all deal with the situation in the right way, because that is all delayed.

The F1 Chair has drawn up an alternative calendar in an effort to squeeze up to 19 races – a move that will greatly test the team’s logistics and demands on their staff.

Racing behind closed doors or staging several races on one track is a considered solution.

Vettel had talked about the plan with the Grand Prix Drivers Association.

But despite threats from several teams that went bankrupt during locking up the coronavirus, Vettel said the corners could not be cut because of safety.

He added: “We have talked about that in a reasonable amount in the GPDA and it’s very, very difficult.

“On the one hand you have sports health from a business aspect, on the other hand you have responsibility for the people at paddock and the fans.

“We need to ensure that as much as we protect ourselves, we also protect the public.

“There are many options at this time in terms of how to start again.

“Whether it’s without fans or ghost races or ghost races, I don’t know.

“We all want to go back to normal, but the best recipe is to be patient.”

