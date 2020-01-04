Lewis Hamilton will be the central figure of F1 psychodrama

Loading...

It would be one of the most remarkable switches in the history of F1, even overshadowing Fernando Alonso's decision in 2015 to join McLaren after a tumultuous first stint. Hamilton's choice is clear: either he listens to Gerhard Berger, who argues that it would be folly to leave a team of serial winners, or Sir Jackie Stewart, who thinks that a successful final chapter at Ferrari would dispel everything doubt his genius.

If he followed the advice of the Scotsman, Hamilton would spark a frantic driver market. The way would be clear for Mercedes to sue Max Verstappen, out of contract at the end of this year, or Sebastian Vettel, seduced by the prospect of a homecoming with an emblematic German brand, or perhaps both. After all, Valtteri Bottas, who has won only seven races against the Hamilton 31 since the start of 2017, has little foolproof claim in the second seat. Even Alonso, having suggested that he would only return to F1 with one of the top three teams, could consider a comeback.

Ross Brawn, the sport's technical chief, has overseen a radical overhaul of F1 cars. Credit: John Donegan

Strength in depth

The grid is in desperate need of a redesign. The only recruit for 2020 is Nicolas Latifi of Williams, the son of an Ontario multimillionaire. With Lance Stroll already at Racing Point, a team that his father, Lawrence, essentially bought for him, the sport hardly needs another child from a Canadian business tycoon. ; he wants to get rid of his golden bubble image.

But it is at the finish line, not at the start, that the most drastic reshuffle is necessary. Of the 62 grand prizes held in the past three seasons, only five team drivers outside the ruling triumvirate of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull have reached the podium. At least Carlos Sainz's third place for McLaren in the penultimate race in Brazil heralded a long-awaited change. The British team has been languishing in F1 boondocks for far too long, but if the recent lavish investments reap the expected reward, they should finish the 2020 campaign no worse than the fourth.

The biggest off-piste headache

Essentially, F1 this year is mobilizing for the revolution planned for 2021. After much criticism of certain procession races, Ross Brawn, the technical chief of the sport, has overseen a radical overhaul of the cars, opting for a much more streamlined look and a fresh rear. wing concept to improve passing.

As such, speed enthusiasts for themselves should cherish the prospect of lap records in 2020 when they can.

Next year, when the next generation cars are released, drivers will likely slow down to 3½ seconds slower.

This marks a crucial turning point in the philosophy of F1, which finally listens to the concerns of its fan base. As Brawn observed, the guiding principle for years has been a huge increase in support, with the net result that cars could no longer run against each other. Starting next season, the competition promises to be fiercer not only because of these elegant rear fenders, which limit the effect of turbulent air on the cars behind, but also of 39; closer monitoring of the financial arms race. In 2021, the war chest will be limited to £ 135 million ($ 254 million) per team, although the budget ceiling excludes driver salaries and marketing costs. For Mercedes and Ferrari, more accustomed to spending £ 300 million, 2020 will bring uncomfortable belt tightening in anticipation of the changes.

Hamilton insists that he still has the motivation to continue his race to the top.

Hottest ticket of 2020

Not so much a single race as the one that marks Hamilton's latest feat. With seven more race victories, he will reshape Michael Schumacher's record of 91, who had once seemed unassailable in his life. Beyond that, he can also emulate the German icon with a seventh world title, which should bequeath the chivalry that has been so mysteriously denied him this year.

If he takes over championship # 7, the question will be whether Hamilton, who turns 35 this month, has the appetite to continue in a much more fluid era, when the Mercedes supremacy is less of a guarantee. He is adamant: indeed, he has already spoken of being a "pioneer" during the next phase of F1 evolution.

A prediction for 2020

If he wins again at a gallop in 2020, Hamilton probably signs once again on the dotted line. But if he finds his wings clipped by the accusations of Verstappen and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, he might conclude that he has proven himself.

Leclerc, the young Monegasque, is perhaps his main rival this year. At 22, he is the figure around which Ferrari is preparing its future, with a contract until 2024. His biggest challenge this year, with Hamilton still at the top, is to force a change of guard.

The Telegraph, London

Most seen in sport

Loading