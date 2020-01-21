Lewis Hamilton buys cute British Bulldog Roscoe new shoes and beloved pooch melts hearts trying to walk in - The Sun

The Roscoe dog from LEWIS HAMILTON stole hearts while walking in new shoes alongside the Formula 1 champion.

The British Bulldog is sniffing the floor in a clip shared by Hamilton on social media on Tuesday.

2

Roscoe is no stranger in the spotlight Credit: Kenneth Ramsay (Photography) Limited, Trochrague, 78 Newark Street, Greenock PA16 7TF

2

The Bulldog has appeared for a number of F1 races. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

While Hamilton flies around the world to race for Mercedes, his dogs Roscoe and Coco stay in Los Angeles before joining him for downtime.

The Brit placed the clip with smiling emojis and wrote: “Roscoe adjusts new shoes.”

Roscoe has been at Hamilton for a number of years, often with the Mercedes star on the paddock.

Together with Coco, he has 179,000 followers on his Instagram page and even models in professional doggy photo shoots.

And the clip of him walking in a few new boots raised a few admiring glances.

Twitter user Rina replied, “Awww cute! He’s a little slower than you.”

Sarah commented: “The way he walks !!!”

Nige added: “I love the Instagram stories with Roscoe and Coco … Their dad will miss when he starts racing again.”

While Gigi joked with smiling emojis: “Poor Roscoe.”

