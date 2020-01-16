Lev Parnas Tells Rachel Maddow That Mike Pence Canceled Trip To Ukraine Over Biden

Lev Parnas, a former partner charged with Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accused President Donald Trump of lying about their relationship Wednesday night. And he said that Giuliani told Ukrainian officials that Parnas had spoken on behalf of the president.

In an interview with Rachel Maddow for her MSNBC show, Parnas said that when he meets with Ukrainian government officials, he will call Giuliani and put him on as a speaker. Giuliani will then tell officials that Parnas was there on behalf of Trump, he said.

“There has never been any talk of corruption,” said Parnas. “It was strictly Burisma, which includes Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.”

The Justice Department indicted Parnas last year for a number of election-related crimes. He maintained his innocence and is sharing documents with Congressional investigators on Trump World’s efforts to gain political favors from Kiev.

Parnas detailed a conversation with Serhiy Shefir, an assistant to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Parnas said that Vice President Mike Pence would cancel his scheduled presence at the inauguration of Zelensky unless the new Ukrainian government announces only ‘he would investigate the Bidens. Parnas said that when he learned that the Ukrainians would not announce a Biden investigation, he told Giuliani.

“I remember Rudy saying” OK, they will see, “” said Parnas.

Pence’s trip was canceled the next day.

“Attorney General Barr was essentially part of the team.”

– Lev Parnas

Parnas also said he saw Attorney General Bill Barr – who met with Giuliani associates about the oligarch indicted Dmitryo Firtash – as a traveling companion to the plan. “Attorney General Barr was essentially part of the team,” said Parnas. A Justice Department spokesman told Maddow that the claim was “100% false”.

Parnas also said he had arranged Skype interviews with Ukrainian officials for Derek Harvey, a senior assistant to representative Devin Nunes. Parnas said Nunes and his team were helping them examine the Bidens, says Nunes.

“It’s hard to see them lying like that when you know it’s like that,” said Parnas. “It’s frightening.”

“He knows who I am,” added Parnas of Nunes.

Asked while Parnas was speaking on MSNBC on Wednesday evening, Giuliani first replied: “Are you kidding?” When asked for clarification, Trump’s lawyer sent a message, “Very sad situation” and “He is desperate and poorly represented.” When asked if Parnas was lying about the recent allegations and the documents produced, Giuliani only replied, “I’m not paying attention to him.”

Parnas’ comments came in the wake of another great interview. In a very bloody conversation with Trump’s ally Eric Bolling, the new figure in the Trump dismissal saga attempted to defend his ominous texts with Lev Parnas.

This person, Republican Congress candidate Robert Hyde, continued on Bolling’s Sinclair show to answer questions about the texts in which he claimed to know the physical location of the American ambassador to Ukraine in Ukraine and to have information on the use of his mobile phone. But he did not give much explanation.

“We have sent colorful texts,” he said. “You know, it’s a little unfortunate that the left had to pile up their pants.”

Then Bolling asked if Hyde “had eyes on Marie Yovanovitch”, the former ambassador.

“Absolutely not,” he replied. “Are you kidding me? I’m a little mean [BLEEP], excuse my tongue. Come on, you know me, Eric.

Bolling expressed disbelief about the texts, triggering a rant from Hyde on “the left,” saying they were more offended by his texts than by the opioid crisis.

He also made strange comments suggesting that people were warning him not to speak to Parnas.

“Look, I was told a long time ago who Lev was by many people in communities across the country who would pull me aside, meet me and tell me to stay away from this guy,” he said. said. “Honestly, I have never been a close associate of Lev Parnas. Did I like his character and did we laugh and joke a little? Of course. But to try to throw myself under a bus for having joked on WhatsApp? I would love to see Adam Schiff’s texts on WhatsApp. “

The texts in question, between Hyde and the former partner of Giuliani Lev Parnas, indicated that he was monitoring Yovanovitch.

“They know she is a political puppet,” Hyde wrote to Parnas in the newly published texts. “They will let me know when it moves … They are ready to help you if you / we want a price.”

“I guess you can do anything in Ukraine with money,” added Hyde.

—With reports from Asawin Suebsaeng

