Lev Parnas' lawyer ready to attend Senate removal trial

Lev Parnas’ lawyer Joseph Bondy is expected to attend the Senate recall process tomorrow during the first day of question and answer period. His co-lawyer Stephanie Schuman is also scheduled to appear, The Daily Beast learned.

“Like many other New York voters, Bondy reached out and asked for gallery tickets, and we said yes,” said Justin Goodman, spokesperson for Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY). , the minority leader of the Senate.

Bondy told the Daily Beast that his client is also trying to attend tomorrow’s proceedings in the Senate trial, but that he is unlikely to be able to enter the room because he is wearing an ankle monitor. Rules of the Senate prohibit individuals from bringing electronic devices into the room during the trial.

Parnas, a Florida businessman, worked with Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to investigate a company linked to former vice president Joe Biden. He was charged with election-related crimes in October and pleaded not guilty. Parnas ‘work with Giuliani is at the heart of the Democrats’ arguments to dismiss the president for abuse of power.

Parnas has provided documents, including telephone tapes, to Chamber investigators in recent weeks. Bondy has publicly lobbied for lawmakers to lead his client to question him about his interactions with Giuliani, President Donald Trump and others caught up in the US-Ukrainian scandal. Bondy’s appearance tomorrow comes as senators debate whether to allow former national security adviser John Bolton to enter the room for questioning or to allow lawmakers to view his manuscript in a classified setting.

