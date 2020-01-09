Loading...

Ward 3 councilor Mo Salih (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Postponing with regard to Politicos police order (January 8) Who is Coun. Mo Salih to dictate who should replace him on the London Police Services Board?

What happened to hiring someone because he or she was best qualified for the job?

Appointing someone because he or she represents a certain percentage of our community can potentially disqualify a much more qualified person.

I never met Coun. Maureen Cassidy, please do not interpret this as an objection to her appointment.

As long as the most qualified people are appointed to the police council, or all men, all women, all a certain racial or ethnic minority, or a combination of these, I, and I expect most Londoners, will accept that and live with it.

To do otherwise, selecting those on the basis of a type of quota will not benefit Londoners or the police.

John Lisowski, London

Lambeth traffic rules

I think I am not aware of the new driving rules that drivers can use to turn left on their red light. Is this a new rule?

Go to the corner of Colonel Talbot Road and Main Street in Lambeth and you will see what I mean. Three times during the last two months I had to hit the brakes while driving north through the intersection on a green light when a driver on the south, in the left turn, thinks he or she can go left (east) Main Street when their light is red.

Bekkie Dee, London

Harper is missing

I appreciated the editors that Canada is looking for leadership (January 7). Our leadership sucks nationally and internationally, not to mention our tax status at home. Leadership does not even come close to what we enjoyed under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

It is time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with his new appearance, to relax his popularity, to keep his holidays shorter and to focus on our domestic problems.

Ivan Lavrin, London

Research earned

Dianna Dawson should practice what she preaches in her letter. Solve to get better (January 8). Dawson is upset. The Free Press is a conservative leaning publication, I agree, but six of its seven points to correct this are extremely pro-Liberal.

With the liberals in power in our country and with Justin Trudeau as their leader, they are under scrutiny.

Dale Whitelaw, Bayfield

Cap for learning

Regarding the Thames Valley article suspension rate high (January 8) As a student at the East Elgin high school in Aylmer, I have noticed an increase in the number of school suspensions. A large part of them is due to violations of the no-hat rule at the school.

If the school board seriously tries to reduce the number of suspensions, I recommend not to use the no-hat rule. The only thing it does is to set up a struggle between teachers and students for something as trivial as a hat.

Ethan Reid, grade 12, high school in East Elgin

The same old saw

Regarding Gwynne Dyer’s column American hit on general-handed Iran two major, long-game victories (January 7). We already know that Dyer hates the United States and his president, Donald Trump in particular. Is it really necessary to repeat those feelings 365 days a year?

G. Phillips, London

Insure e-bikes

I agree with the letter from John Goldrick to the editor E-bikes a danger (January 3). I have seen many e-motorcyclists who do not obey the rules of the road. And I care if something would happen to an e-bike. Motor vehicle drivers, who must be insured, will be on the hook for repair costs. I think that e-bikes should in any case be insured.

Tony Braga, London