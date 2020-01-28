Letters to the editor: January 28

Kate Graham. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Graham has qualified

Re: Randall Denley’s column National Post Lackluster Ontario Liberal leadership debate does not bode well for the future of the party (January 24).

Contrary to Denley’s opinion, we know that Londoner Kate Graham is not only focused and well qualified to run, but is also the best choice to lead the Ontario Liberals.

In a time of increasing political polarization, we believe Kate is the kind of leader who can unite the progressive majority coalition in Ontario and offer progressive conservatives a motivated alternative to the kind of government we see today in Queen’s Park.

Her focus is entirely on the well-being of Ontarians. Strong economic growth must not be at the expense of too many people who are struggling. As a senior leader at the City of London and someone who grew up in rural Ontario, she understands the challenges facing people in medium-sized cities and smaller municipalities, while the current Ontario government is clearly focused on Toronto.

Her experience with the local government means that she has worked directly with business leaders, interest groups and residents – many of whom disagree on how to solve the problems we face – to put politics aside and listen to needs from everyone to make change possible.

Kate is not a typical politician and that is great. In the years that we have known her, we have always appreciated her positive outlook. With a fresh voice and perspective, we believe it is exactly what the party needs, not just to survive a reconstruction, but to create a thriving party in which Ontarians from the entire spectrum can see themselves reflected.

Sandi and Paul Caplan, London

Moving story

The moving and profound story of Heather Rivers, Trauma about the injured mother (17 January), about the life and death of Pauline Fair, an Aboriginal woman from Woodstock, is revealing and worth mentioning.

Originally from Kenora, Fair’s childhood was disturbed when she was placed in a foster home as a little girl and then in a group home. She was raped by a man she did not know and did not know she had become pregnant.

Fair gave birth to her son Clifford in Kenora when she was 15. She raised her son as a single mother and did not give him up for adoption. She cared for him throughout his life. Clifford Fair died tragically in 2008, 27 years old. Pauline Fair died of ovarian cancer in 2019.

This spring, the ashes of Pauline Fair will be laid next to her son at a First Nations cemetery in Northern Ontario. Mother and son will be reunited in death.

Sallie Hammond, London

I’m too spoiled

Re: the letter Say no to cyclists (January 22).

In the interest of climate change, I have considered reducing from a household with two vehicles to one without sacrificing my lifestyle and habits. And there is the problem. I expect that many of us theoretically want to work on a cleaner future, but it is difficult to give up the conveniences.

The cyclists in London that I know make cycling a part of their family journeys, their commute to work and their responsibility for the environment, and are absolutely not “cycling sites”. Young parents live on shoestrings, do not own cars and work to avoid practices that harm the environment. Climate change has a negative impact on them, their children and their community. They make decisions to pursue responsibility rather than convenience. I am humiliated by their attitude.

As a baby boomer it is me who spoiled the “over-A $.”

Elenor Taves, London

Put the bike on the sidewalk

The average adult pedestrian weighs 170 pounds. Add 28 pounds. for the average bike to find the combined weight for cyclists. The average car weighs 2,870 lbs.

Pedestrians walk on average 6.5 km / h, while the average cyclist reaches 19 km / h. Driving in city cars on average 50 km / h.

Based on these figures, it appears that the potential for collisions and injuries could be considerably reduced if pedestrians and cyclists shared the sidewalks instead of cyclists and cars sharing the road.

As an added bonus, most streets already have the sidewalks / cycle paths in place.

Bill Mather, London