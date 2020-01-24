Letters to the editor: January 24

Heart Patient James Fuller, 78, and London Health Sciences Center Cardiac Surgery Bob Kiaii celebrate a world first in heart surgery with the help of robots in this October 2018 file photo.

Shake up the hospital

Re: “Lack of resources” costs London its top heart teacher (January 23).

It was a surprise and a shock to read that Dr. Bob Kiaii has left London Health Sciences Center. Three years ago, I was subjected to a series of tests at St. Thomas Hospital which showed that I had partially blocked three arteries and was sent to LHSC for a possible bypass. After more tests it was decided to give me a triple bypass with Kiaii as surgical surgeon. I’m still here, so he must have done well.

What’s going on at LHSC that we can afford to lose such a great surgeon and possibly the support staff he had with him? I think that LHSC needs to shake from top to bottom, preferably at the top.

Dennis Littler, London

Accelerate sewerage

Re: The record rain of January reveals the dirty sewer secret of London (January 20).

The dumping of more than 68 million liters of sewage water in the Thames is a perfect example of what is wrong today. There is a political will to save the world from climate change, but there is no political will to save the community from raw wastewater that is dumped into our rivers and lakes.

Where are MEPs Kate Young, Peter Fragiskatos and Lindsay Mathyssen? Where are Teresa Armstrong, Peggy Sattler and Terrance Kernaghan MPPs? What are you all doing to help London in this regard? Has Mayor Ed Holder fired anyone? Why not?

The Investing in Canada Plan aims to expand waste water systems. This is a good time to do it. Accelerate the $ 285 million sewage and water treatment projects in London to be completed in five years and not the planned 20 years.

Jim Horne, London

No complexity here

Re: the editors Revised dying law is a difficult task (January 22).

Assisted suicide is not fraught with moral complexity and judgment for me. If someone else finds this decision a dilemma, they are free not to use MAID as an option. But nobody, including the government, has the right to tell me what to do.

As someone who has Alzheimer’s in my family, I should have the right to determine in advance at what stage I want to receive MAID if I get this disease, and I shouldn’t be healthy when I receive MAID because of the nature of the disease denies me this option.

My body, my choice.

Susan Ross, London

Who is elitist?

Re: the letter Say no to cyclists (January 22).

Bicycles cost only $ 10 second-hand or are given away by social organizations such as the Big Bike Giveaway. They are mobility enhancers for those who cannot afford to drive.

Effectively implemented cycle paths also make mobility possible, because it has been proven that they increase the driving behavior among non-cyclists. They are accessible to everyone.

John Day cries terribly about publishing cycle paths and says that homelessness and subsidized homes deserve more. He ignores that bicycle paths serve these people directly, because driving is a huge or unfeasible financial burden for them.

The city budget 2020-23 provides $ 200 million for road widening and 0.5 percent, $ 1 million, for all active transport projects. In a stunning display of irony, Day rages about “cycling enthusiasts” and the $ 1 million portion that will serve all Londoners, while keeping silent about the $ 220 million that only serves those who are privileged enough to ride.

Who is the real elitist here?

Theo Larsen, London

An older Greta?

Re: Electric transit vow shocked speech (January 23).

I have always considered Mayor Ed Holder to be a reasonably intelligent guy with both feet on the ground. But his seemingly off-the-cuff announcement regarding London Transit’s full electric running has led me to question my judgment.

To make such a policy announcement without taking into account the costs, who pays and the general benefit to the people of London, seems to me madness.

Do we really need an older Greta Thunberg to lead the show in London?

G. Phillips, London

