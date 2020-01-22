Letters to the editor: January 22

The English English Catholic teachers’ association stopped for the first day outside STA in London, Ont. Photo taken on Tuesday January 21, 2020. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Too comfortable

There is a logical solution to the teacher’s strikes.

The prime minister must limit the number of days they have free time, so that students can learn more in the classroom and teachers can concentrate on the struggles with which their students are confronted with their subjects.

Teachers should be grateful that they have a job and their educational position is not in the United States, where teachers earn less money.

When it comes to class sizes, they need to think about when they went to college and were in classes of 150 to 500 students.

Teachers have been too comfortable for too long and it is now time for them to put on their belts and for our provincial government to put on their belts. It is time for our government to pay off the debts instead of looking after those people who want to get rich who are never satisfied with what they make.

Bryan Muzylowsky, London

Snowplow deposits

First of all, thanks to the snow plows.

But Sunday morning, after a friend had left my driveway, sidewalk and surrounding area, the team left a small block of snow and ice the size of a car on my driveway.

I immediately contacted City Hall to have them return to clean up because I am disabled and have mobility problems due to MS. They never came back. Another friend used her car to push him out of the way.

Please consider the people in the houses, or at least come back to relocate it.

Sue Skeffington, London

We are not alone

People have inflicted pain and suffering on each other in our history. What is recent and changing in nature is the human impact on the nature of the planets.

Australia has a multitude of unique animal species that suffer and die millions.

Reports of kangaroos jumping on burning embers are heartbreaking. Farmers are confronted with euthanizing their cattle through the burning and inhalation of smoke.

Australians are arguing with both their leaders and those around the world to tackle this deplorable and frightening disaster caused by climate change. Unfortunately, the relative lack of local media attention to the plight of Australian animals is deafening.

If you want to help in a tangible way, consider donating to the Royal Society for Prevention or Cruelty to Animals of New South Wales.

Gary Eagleson, Ridgetown

Say no to cyclists

The Council goes through the budgeting process and turns up in cycling enthusiasts who demand money for more cycle paths.

What color is the sky in their world?

We have hundreds of homeless people and thousands of people awaiting subsidized homes, and this small group of spoiled people think that a few extra bike paths are their right.

Has it learned time to say no?

John Day, London

US protects us

Re: Dianna Dawson’s letter See how you like it (January 21), Canada compared to the US

The reason is that we rely on the US to protect us because our military numbers, which were fine in the past, are now nothing. We do not even stick to our NATO obligation to spend two percent of GDP on military spending, and we buy used equipment.

Think of our lives if Mexico was our southern neighbor. Your taxes should more than double to protect this large country, let alone to provide free medicines.

Russia is building military facilities in the Arctic. If it decides to cross our border, who will stop it? It’s good that we have NORAD.

Gary Manley, London

Saturday spoiled

Every Saturday in West London the tranquility of a calming Saturday is spoiled by the loud sound of gunshots. The sound is so loud that you think you are in a war zone.

The arms club of the London Hunt and Country Club has survived its purpose in a large residential area.

Fifty years ago the Hunt Club was in the country.

It is time for the London City Hall to enforce the statutes of “not unloading weapons at city limits”.

Kevin Kusch, London