Letters to the editor: February 5

Pedestrians will come to Victoria Park on Monday April 29, 2019. Principles to guide the development around the park received the green light from the planning committee on Monday evening. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Leave the park alone

I attended the City Council meeting on Victoria Park on Monday and built around it.

The park is great as it is and I am sure developers can find other places to build their buildings. Other buildings would be cramped and lose a great view of the city. Not to mention the endless construction – summer events in the park would be decimated.

Keep our park the way it is: a great location and destination for Londoners and outsiders to enjoy.

Dennis Meechan, London

Imagine problems

Imagine Victoria Park surrounded by massive residential towers on all sides.

Imagine that half of the residents owned cars, which contributed to London’s greenhouse gas emissions and the stalemate in that area. Would the infrastructure support that massive population growth? Probably not. Roads would be widened and huge trees felled.

Would one of the units be income-based, reducing the affordable housing crisis in London? Probably not.

Would one of those tax-paying residents complain about the noise and congestion of summer festivals in the park? Probably.

And let’s not forget the town hall itself, which is said to be on the most important developing country.

Where is the transparency?

Beverly Cameron, London

Good service at its Wonderland Road gas station earned Londoner Beverley Auld two awards for wood carving from Texaco, 1990. (London Free Press files)

Texaco, then Esso

Re: the letter Texaco or Esso? (January 30).

The gas bar on the From the Vault photo was built as a Texaco station. Esso purchased the Texaco activities in Ontario and western Canada in the late 1980s. I suspect the price and the rebranding to Esso took place around the same time.

Dave Schulthies, London

Blame Londoners

In her letter Window dressing (January 31), Karen Frank criticizes the town hall for the planned expansion of Wharncliffe Road and the expropriation of the house of Nan Finlayson.

Frank’s criticism is wrong. She should blame the thousands of Londoners who over the years have refused a highway, light rail transit, fast bus transit, cycle paths and any other transit initiative. Each of these would have reduced traffic and emissions by reducing the number of stationary cars and would have eliminated the need to widen Wharncliffe.

Finlayson can have cold comfort in the chance that every house along Wharncliffe will have to be destroyed in a few years. Londoners have left our planners without alternatives.

David Nielsen, London

Make it expensive

On a recent trip to Mexico, I visited a coffee shop that charged four pesos for a takeaway. In Canada we should ask 25 cents for customers who do not bring reusable cups or containers, especially for styrofoam containers. If they want convenience, they have to pay for it.

It is time to reward those who try to reduce the use of plastic and charge excessive prices for those who want the convenience. A 10-cent surcharge on bottled water and pop will limit consumption and force manufacturers to find alternatives.

Shame on everyone who doesn’t use fabric bags. Let’s go back to drinking tap water and making our own coffee at home or at the office. Time spent washing a cup is time spent saving the planet.

Mildred Beechey, Ottawa

Everything in one place

Re: the letter Old house still there (January 23).

I also believe that many of the accommodations for the homeless, addicted and psychiatric patients can be resolved by expropriating the former psychiatric hospital in London and restoring the buildings before it’s too late.

It is a beautiful building, far away from residential areas. The safe injection site can be moved there, along with all services needed for all groups. Everything in one place!

I hate to think that there would be a subdivision that fills that beautiful facility. The atmosphere of the site alone would help residents to find peace and quiet.

Look at it. I know there are some very old portions, but the newer buildings can certainly be saved.

Cynthia McNorgan, London