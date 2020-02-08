Letters to the editor: 8 February

Byron Coach house letters

Regarding stop work, the city orders the owner of the barn (6 February).

To anyone who has expressed uninformed opinions about the recent demolition that took place at 247 Halls Mill Rd. on January 30, 2020 at 9:15 p.m.

The building that was demolished was not a shed. It was a coach house and part of the Griffith Woolen and Carding Mill.

The building has not deteriorated, weakened and “fell on itself”. Nor was it a dilapidated eye, as some have called it.

On August 23, 2019, the coach house was on the front page of The London Free Press as a structure worthy of justifying the Halls Mill Road area as a Heritage District designation.

On August 24, 2019, the owner started removing the west side of the roof from the view of the public. Structural supports were removed from the building daily, even after the City of London had given several orders to stop the destruction. My neighbors and I witnessed this destruction for four months.

No one has indicated how dangerous these actions have been. By removing the entire west side of the roof, the east side of the roof was vulnerable to prevailing winds that could easily have steered galvanized metal roof plates onto the road. The coach house was crippled for weeks by deliberate destruction without security gates or barriers. On the windy evening of December 10 at 7.15 pm, it finally succumbed to his wounds. In the following days, no security gates were installed and the site was still unsecured and unsafe.

This impressive building was built with a pole and beam construction that effortlessly withstood all Mother Nature and threw it away for nearly 150 years and could have survived the same if it had been left unhindered. After having been in the coach house several times, only the interior structure of chestnut was a cause for awe and preservation.

So what was achieved by completely destroying the remains of the heritage-appointed coach house with a backhoe under the cover of the night of January 30?

The last bastion of the collective legacy in an area of ​​historical significance lies in ruins, dangerous for people, pets, wildlife, etc.

Everything for greed, everything for profit. Well done.

T. Hayes, London

Good for the one who was responsible for bringing down the old shabby barn.

Conservationists, conservationists and good-natured neighbors, if you wanted to save the shed, it’s simple: buy the property.

The owners had to face this thorn every time they stepped out of their door. The mill has long since disappeared. It is the property of the owners for them to do what they deem necessary.

As for the neighbors, my father said, “You take care of your cows and I take care of mine.”

Real Robichaud, Sarnia

As a landowner, I think people should have the last word about what is on the property for which you pay and maintain.

Although at first sight I know for sure that the old barn was a beautiful building, it was now nothing more than a “liability” for what I read.

The people who want to make it have no financial investment whatsoever.

I am sure they could have had the building built on their own site, free for the taking.

Leave the owners alone. It is their property and their decision.

James M. Temple, St. Thomas

When I see the photo before it is demolished, I try to find out who would call this building a heritage site.

It should have been condemned and aborted by the council.

Alan Vandenbrink, Rodney

I lived in London for many years and witnessed his carelessness in preserving the best of his architectural heritage.

The actions of the person responsible for defying the heritage designation of this barn go far beyond carelessness.

This person must receive at least a fine for trading without a permit and be instructed to rebuild the barn.

The restored structure would unfortunately only be a replica of the original, but it would also be a powerful symbol of the rule of law and a lasting reminder of the importance of preserving heritage buildings.

Frank Davey, Strathroy

The owner had previously received permission to demolish the barn, but not now. What opinion should he follow?

After looking at the photos of the shed it seemed like a security risk and a thorn in the eye.

Perception issues, such as historical or architectural value, are fraught with opinions.

I’m going with the owner.

Keith Wilson, Toronto

The owner must be forced to live in the remains of the barn until it is restored.

Carl Nelson, Kitchener

I support the owners’ wish to demolish the structure, because the repair costs were too expensive and it was on their property. If the heritage activists wanted to save the shed, they would have had to devise the means to preserve the structure rather than forcing the owner to pay for everyone’s pleasure. What ever happened to the rights of owners?

Frank De Vree, St. Thomas

Since the London City Council voted to demolish the heritage house on Stanley Street, they cannot punish the man who owns the red barn building for the demolition of that building. The existence of each building created barriers to the use of the property in question. The city council will be closely monitored.

Jim Ford, Dutton

If we do not remove old buildings and update them with new buildings and move forward, we will still be driving on board roads and our city center would be a set of old wooden buildings.

I will not miss the red barn and hope that the legal owner can continue with plans to use their property at their own discretion.

Some people have to interfere with their own affairs and become more concerned about homeless people and people who need shelter and food.

Chuck Robbins, London

A good thing to remember is: if you get a permit to demolish, do it immediately.

Mary Birch, London

When the roof on the historic barn was allowed to collapse, this was a clear example of demolition by neglect. I hope the city can set a moratorium for at least ten years on any future building on that Byron site. This promotion can send a message to others who blatantly ignore the heritage designation legislation.

Al Merkley, London

Scofflaws must be treated as hard as the law allows. The city must expropriate the property and use the money from the subsequent sale to preserve heritage buildings in the city. And the law needs to be updated to deter like-minded owners from similar promotions.

Jeffrey Wall, London

Is it possible that neighbors were more worried about the accommodation units planned by the owners?

Doug Morrow, London

The photo of this shed should give many people satisfaction and a warm smile. A dilapidated barn without good use was an eyesore that the owner wanted to demolish. The owner clearly had enough people who told him what to do with his property. Perhaps our municipality will take a more serious look at the heritage designation and make it smarter.

Robert E. Callahan, London

It is sad to see how this ended. The consequences here send a clear message. If the fine is lower than the stated costs for repairing the barn, this is the same as saying: “Ignore the city, ignore the law, ignore the heritage designation. Do whatever you want.”

Shane Kilburn, London

From the photos it looks like the barn was a deteriorated, derelict building. Why would the city administration have the right to force someone to keep such a building on his property without his permission?

Did the municipality compensate the owners for the inevitable decline in the value of the property because no future buyer wants a wreck on the property? The shed certainly seemed unsafe. Was the next step to force the owners to spend money to renovate a building that he did not want?

I think the owners probably believed that the city would act rationally.

The city council should be ashamed that they have placed themselves in an uncomfortable position because they are dealing with someone who went against his statement, but who clearly did the right thing.

Leslie Geukers, London