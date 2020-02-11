Letters to the editor: 11 February

Andrea Menard, like Anna-Rae, sings with her mother, played by Tai Grauman, in the production of Honor Beat of the Grand Theater, in which two estranged daughters come together on the bed of their dying mother. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Honor Beat dear

On Saturday evening I had the opportunity to attend Honor Beat with various friends at the Grand Theater. The complex, emotionally charged story touched us all in different ways. The silence at the end of the piece for a well-deserved applause indicated that many others in the audience felt the same. This was one of the best plays I have seen in the theater in several years. Unfortunately there were many empty seats in the audience. Hour Beat should not be missed.

Kathie Leigh, London

PSWs deserve better

I agree with the letter PSW’s undervalued (7 February) that the personal support staff is undervalued and underpaid. Moreover, management does not listen to their recommendations or they do not value their input. Employers are lucky enough to get nursing students who try to make their way through the university. These people are really great. To be able to hire that caliber of people like a normal PSW, they have to pay decent wages with benefits and retirement.

Gaile Dale, London

Feel the love

Regarding the online article Stem cell donor drive for toddlers attracts hundreds (February 9) I am an older man who did not retire from Toronto for long. Sometimes it’s hard to be brave in the brave new world I have to live in. And then strange things sometimes happen, like hundreds of people showing up hoping to help a little girl they will never know. It reminds me that, however synchronous I am, for generations, there are two constants in my country that I will always be able to make contact with: the basic and inflexible senses of decency and duty. God bless the donors and the little Savannah Hill. I intend to be at the first hockey game she plays.

Robert Kent, Ingersoll

Why not a lock?

About the article Green containers are given the green light (7 February). Instead of green garbage cans, the city should encourage the use of food waste in the sink. This can put a greater burden on water purification plants, but would prevent an increase in the transport of waste to compost sites. Two trucks are already passing by to collect and recycle waste.

John Goldrick, London

I’m honking text messages

Regarding the article Accident awaiting (February 7) about pedestrian testing, unaware of their environment.

My solution is a long, loud bang on my truck horn. This wakes people up with the cell phone and headphones on, whether they are playing their favorite game, texting or playing music. And I enjoy it. But again, I have to watch them.

Roy Hanson, London

Buy locally

I was surprised to read that in the Guide Dog Class article it gets four recruits (7 February) that the CNIB has imported four dogs from Australia to be trained as guide dogs.

Even in London we have many lab dogs – ideal for the guile-dog job – running around everywhere.

Apparently, importing dogs from Australia is cheaper than getting them locally.

Is this another example of leaders who do not know how to spend our money?

Just like hospital administrators travel with donated money that could be better spent.

Len Deyelle, London

Offset is increasing

At the end of the article, $ 43 million in approved housing programs (Feb. 8) was a rule about a plan to use $ 600,000 from the 2019 operating budget to pay for free downtown parking during construction or special events. Wouldn’t it make more sense to use a surplus to offset the costs of things that we need to maintain the status quo? Let’s use common sense and use the money in current accounts.

Greg Denstedt, London

Leave the park alone

Regarding Victoria Park plan sent back for review (February 4). Has anyone else ever felt claustrophobic while walking downtown Toronto? Is this what we want for central London? Leave Victoria Park alone; some things are best that way.

Linda Wilkie, London