Letters of today: problems in the classroom, climate challenges

Re: Letter, education system needs more funding, February 5.

Thank you to Karen Mikhail for her letter about teachers. It gives a credible description of the composition of our classrooms at the elementary level as it was nine years ago. And this makeup is said to be worse now. There is no doubt that this is a problem for teachers, teaching assistants and other students. The question now is: why do we have this makeup in our classrooms?

Today’s children, like those of the past, are probably born in perfect health. But by the time they appear in our classrooms four or six years later, they have the developmental problems and needs described by this letter writer. What happened to them during this period? Although our education system may need more money, we must first answer this question and then determine some solutions. Then consider the costs.

I propose that leaders within the combined group of legislators, trade unions, local school boards and the Ministry of Education, along with experts in child psychological development, find the answer to the first question. If such an investigation is currently being conducted, it will be kept secret.

André Corriveau, Stittsville

Open the doors in the town hall for the homeless

Subject: Leaving the homeless in the cold after the library has closed the foyer, says alderman February 5.

To Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney’s desire that homeless people “have a safe and warm place to go,” wouldn’t the town hall fit better than the main library foyer? The town hall is just as central as the main library, has security staff 24 hours a day and can comfortably accommodate more people than the main library foyer. It is important that libraries welcome everyone, but housing homeless people is not their role.

Kevin Brunet, Ottawa

Adaptation to climate change is absolutely necessary

Re: Don’t expect technology to solve climate change, January 27.

Jocelyne Bourgon is right. It was the invention in 1776 of the first efficient steam engine from James Watt that opened the door to the industrial revolution. The development, demonstration and deployment of technologies were the first reason for the global warming problem, but technology is only part of the solution.

Canada’s government policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions has not been realized for more than two decades. Both the conservative and liberal governments have failed to meet the international obligations of their predecessors: Jean Chrétien has entered into a commitment in Kyoto (1997) and Stephen Harper in Copenhagen (2009). The chance that Canada will honor the commitment made in Paris in 2015 (Trudeau) is always small. Yet this is a matter that needs to be dealt with competently within ten years.

The analytical basis for Canada’s policy is considerably inadequate. Objectives were set without any understanding as to whether there was a way to reach them in practice, despite the fact that effective analytical tools have been available for more than three decades.

Canada cannot live up to its Paris 2030 commitment – the earliest it could reduce its emissions by 30 percent is probably 2050. Canada will not be the only country to fail, necessitating substantial and rapid attention to adjustment, something else that the government of Canada is not tackling effectively.

John Hollins, Gloucester, past president of the Canadian club of Rome

Thanks for a great show, NAC

We recently took our six youngest grandchildren to Ottawa to see “The Neverending Story” at the National Art Center. It was a great experience for all of us – and we were treated well by the NAC staff.

Blair and Jean Williams, North Glengarry