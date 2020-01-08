Letters of today: about Iraq, climate change and bus accidents

Loading...

Protesters in Delhi burn a poster from US President Donald Trump after the Americans murdered Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

PRAKASH SINGH / AFP via Getty Images

Military experience should be mandatory for our leaders

Something seems to be wrong when the president of the United States, a man who managed to stay on a private track with a heel trace, is deciding on his private golf course about the fate of American soldiers in Iraq, while our own scoop minister makes similar considerations to his Caribbean vacation destination.

As a suggestion, an enchantment in the armed forces can be a condition for young men and women with federal political ambitions. The experience would at least offer some perspective to those who make decisions about life and death for our soldiers.

Charles Morton, Manotick

We skate on thin ice over the climate

Re: Warm weather keeps channel from opening, January 4.

The Kelly Egan article reminds me of my teenage years. It was in the spring of 1968 when my family came to Canada and we moved to a house on Echo Drive right across the Rideau Canal. We were fascinated by the beautiful and colorful tulips planted on flower beds along the canal. In the winter of that year we saw some teenage boys scooping snow on the canal to make an ice rink. We thought, what an idea.

So my two younger brothers and I decided to pick up spades and make one. We created a 15 ft by 20 ft ice rink in the channel and that was where we learned to skate for the first time in our lives. We did this every winter thereafter until 1971, when the NCC decided to build the largest and second longest ice rink in the world.

Today it is sad to see that due to climate change the skating season is starting later and the season is shorter and shorter. It is unthinkable that one day there is a real possibility that skating on the canal will no longer be.

Dono Bandoro, Ottawa

Bus shelters do not cause accidents

So, a year after the tragic bus accident in Westboro, OC Transpo management has finally decided to review the structure and potential risk of its bus stops in the event of an accident.

Although this certainly needs to be investigated (and adjusted if necessary), these shelters have never produced any measurable risk to date. A much more important factor regarding possible crashes is OC Transpo’s protocol and procedures for the selection and training of its drivers.

Despite an earlier record of multiple crashes, the clearly inexperienced driver in the Westboro crash was assigned to a crowded double-decker bus during the rush hour. However, OC Transpo’s management has never been challenged due to its blatant lack of supervision in assessing the suitability and correct allocation of the director. We can only hope that the management will not allocate fully packed rush hour routes to equally inexperienced drivers, despite any changes that are ultimately recommended for the bus shelters.

Bill Williams, Richmond

Obesity is not always about overeating

Subject: Do not blame the obese for climate change, 6 January.

Thank you for publishing this article. Not all obesity is caused by overeating. Some, like mine, are due to medication and a medical condition. It is embarrassing to be so big when sometimes I don’t eat enough.

I wish people would stop judging every overweight person as an overeating.

L. J. Kelly, Manotick