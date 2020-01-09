Loading...

DO NOT BLATE UCP

Stop harassing Jason Kenney and the UCP for “cost” of failed logos because the party has not designed or caused copyright infringement on any of the logos. These logos were offered to them by the hired company. Call the UCP because it failed to do better background checks on different ‘logo-creating outfits’, but that’s it! I just wonder if the unfortunate logo-creating company in question is somehow “poor” connected to the old Notley camp, just so that they have something of apparent substance to complain about, given the audience is tired of overcrowded unions warning about unbridled crime, death in emergency departments and less education!

DAN DRINKALL

(The money stops at the group that is in charge of spending tax money.)

JUST ZIP IT, SUN

Who is it and why is a comment or opinion given after a letter to the editor? Is it that the person in the sun assesses or evaluates people’s opinions or opinions, somewhat like Whoopi Goldberg? Like, who the hell cares. The way the person in the sun poses as the presenter of a radio talk show. Get rid of your assessment and put down the thoughts and concerns of people. Somewhat like the government, which tells people what to think and how to think.

RON NORTON

(People can think what they want. That doesn’t mean we have to agree.)

BAD REACTION

Subject: Response to Cindy Jones concerning hockey for Canadian women. Your attempts at sarcasm are bad enough, but the use of lack of resources as an excuse for not mentioning any mention in your article is more than sad. I am sure that every employee uses this modern tool, a computer with internet. I bet most have access to their hand. More facts and fewer opinions can benefit the failing media industry.

THERESA EASTER

(No sarcasm was intended.)

SOCIAL MEDIA MADNESS

Get ready for a new Mideast war, a war in which ordinary citizens will suffer and die. And all because of a different Twitter from a twit.

J.D. ROUND

(This is about much more than Twitter.)

THE WHOLE STORY

Strangely, there is no mention in the Canadian media of the 183 people indicted or warned by the police for forest fires or the 24 arrested for arson for deliberately starting forest fires since November 8 with data obtained from the New South Wales Bureau of Crime and Statistics. I know why this is not reported: it goes against the story of climate change. It is arson, not climate change that sets Australia on fire.

JEFFREY ANDERSON

(If you say so. How the fire started is only part of this terrible story.)

TRY IT, JUSTIN

Celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow recently announced that she is “a little retired” from acting. We urge her fellow celebrity Justin Trudeau to follow this example and announce that he is semi-retired from his acting performance so that “Chrystia” is clear who is in charge today. No doubt the other federal parties would also appreciate knowing, especially with a new election in the not too distant future – we all hope!

JOANNE and WAYNE MORCOM

(Who is the boss?)