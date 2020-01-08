Letters, January 8, 2020: Time for Alberta to hit back figuratively

Loading...

FEEL PUNCHY

After reading Rick Bell’s other ‘Plan B’ column, January 6, it crystallized my level of frustration. The expression Laurentian Elite emerged. This shadowy group (as I understand it) has been pulling the strings of the Confederacy to the detriment of Alberta for years. Rick clarifies the difference between feeling alienated and being damn crazy. I take that to another level. If someone hits me in the face, I would hit them back as hard as possible. If Justin Trudeau slashes Alberta figuratively in the face with his anti-Alberta laws harming our oil industry, I can’t hit him back because I was going to jail. He is a coward who can hit Alberta in the face just as well because he can hide behind the law. Reminds me a bit of the child who struck me in the 6th blow and then ran home to hide behind his mother. In all seriousness, it is time for Alberta to find a legal, figurative way to slap Trudeau in the face.

RICK BELL

(The prime minister simply has to pay attention to our reality.)

HE IS BAAAAACK

Has our self-proclaimed or secretly funded global climate change accountant, Greta, registered the various jet and private aircraft involved in our Prime Minister’s recent vacation? Did she send him an invoice for “do nothing” compensation? Does the government know that there are personal tax consequences for family members and non-essential people traveling on these journeys? Just sayin’. At least our prime minister has published his photo in a restaurant in Costa Rica.

GEORGE EWERT

(He just doesn’t get it.)

REFS IN PENALTIES

I have been looking at the world of juniors since they started. I should say that this gold medal game was one of the best I can remember. It was a shame that a team had to lose. Congratulations to Team Canada. It was a game that could have been ruined by substandard officers who did not seem biased but incompetent.

D. KEELE

(Our boys were really golden.)

YOU GET WHAT YOU ASK

Rick Bell can’t give another F council, so now the F goes to the people to re-elect the council that we have. Well Rick, when you recall the elections, you seem to have forgotten the number of people who left without voting because of the long lines. Then there were voting booths that did not have enough ballot papers. Do not say that people voted for them again because the elections were scheduled.

WELDON MORRISON

(No doubt there were election problems. But the voters got who they chose.)

FOGGY MEMORY

Re: Close the ‘ridiculous’ Canadian energy center, NDP insists. Can I refresh the memory of the NDP? The UCP created the CEC for two main reasons: Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau. Both individuals are anti-pipelines and if they did it their way, the rich oil and gas industry of Alberta would be completely closed. And Notley wants to apply for Alberta’s top job in 2023! Does she really think Albertans are complete idiots to hand over the keys to the hen house for a second time?

DONALD K. MUNROE

(Remember that the elections are time.)