Loading...

JUST THE FACTS

A story has been published in the Friday sun entitled “Unprovoked New Year bus stop can be racially motivated,” police said. Why would the police tell the media that it can be racially motivated? If you don’t know, don’t say anything. Why would they go and stir the pot of anger and division without knowing it? What about reporting some facts or accurate information instead of theories, accusations and opinions. Unfortunately, facts are not that sexy these days and do not evoke emotional discourse. Just the facts.

DAVE SMITH

(It is a fact, Jack, that the police are investigating the incident as potentially racially motivated.)

TAX SITUATION

Re: “A decade of going in circles with the climate issue” (Tom Mulcair, December 31): Tom Mulcair has always struck me as an intelligent, articulated man. The NDP lost a solid leader when they replaced Mulcair with Jagmeet Singh. I would never vote for the NDP, but I do have some advice for them for the next election. Assume that all Canadians are against banning religious symbols in public office and that we are all avid supporters of the climate crisis. When the pendulum begins to swing the other way, which it will soon do, your virtues ideologies will fall far behind. All you have to do is look to the south to see what strong leadership and love for the country do to stimulate an economy and make people feel good about themselves.

BARBARA SANTAMARIA

(It is tiring on so many fronts.)

NO MONEY in it

Governments will stop the threat of artificial intelligence and automation taking over staff. Why do you ask that? AI and robotic machines do not pay tax!

PETER SZECSY

(That sounds good, right? People need a job!)

CBC SCROOGES

The Canadian Broadcast Company removed Donald Trump’s seven-second cameo from Home Alone 2 and claimed it was “edited before time.” It took seven seconds. It wasn’t cut for time – it was cut because it humanizes a man who likes to dehumanize the left. Shameful! I heard this story when I listened to an American talk show and was really disturbed by the CBC. This cameo appearance by Donald Trump, while interacting with Macaulay Culkin, was a very nice encounter, but CBC raised his ugly left head and cut it out. Now this was “before” he was president. This is a perfect example of censorship by the left-wing CBC network – remember that the farther they go, the more restrictions they impose on us. Most people would never know that this happened. Enjoy being led through the nose and welcome to the socialist agenda of the left-wing liberals of Canada.

L. BAKER

(No one has ever accused CBC of being entertaining.)

GOOD GOOD DELIVERED?

I recently read that our fine group of 14 Calgary councilors cost us more than $ 5,600,000 a year, plus a few extra gifts! Why are we so lucky? We really don’t deserve such a nice job!

WALTER JACKSON

(Worth every penny just for the entertainment factor, right? Of course we’re kidding!)