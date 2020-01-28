DEAL WITH CHINA

Miracle boneless. Instead of growing a beard, our prime minister might grow a backbone. Why didn’t he instruct the visa issuing department to cancel the visa for Chinese Shen Yu artists? It is high time he took a stand against China – they still have Canadian citizens taken hostage – and is ashamed of the people who bought tickets to see these artists. We should all boycott Chinese goods. He speaks about demanding transparency from Iran, this from a man if you would give him a glass of clear glass, he would be busy taking selfies.

ELAINE WILLIAMS

(But he looks so serious with a beard.)

THROUGH LIGHT

I understand that the “war room” is designed to inform the people of Canada where the funding comes from for these environmental groups trying to close the oil industry. Much of it appears to come from foreign sources that do not interfere with Canadian politics. At the time I didn’t think much about it. Now I see that some environmental groups threaten the government of Alberta with lawsuits to close the war room. For me, this is a clear indication that some people are desperate to keep the public in the dark about who is financing them. This alone is sufficient for me to support the aforementioned “war room”. The liberals do not seem to mind this foreign interference. I wonder how much is being deposited in the Prime Minister’s trust fund?

D. KEELE

(The campaign against Alberta.)

THE SECURITIES OF LIFE

Re: Former MLA David Swann will not pay his taxes until the oil patch ponies rise … As I see it, blatant and irresponsible actions by David Swann to prevent him from paying taxes. There are two things in life that nobody escapes: death and taxes. But if your name is David Swann, then there is only one that you should pay attention to!

DONALD K. MUNROE

(Must pay tax or you will run into major problems.)

ONLY DANDY

Re: Trudeau’s beard. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau certainly looks dull with his European whiskers, just like the aristocrats of the French government at the time of Samuel de Champlain. Could it be that he tries to pursue the founder of New France? I suppose he is wearing silk stockings on his next European adventure.

J.D. ROUND

(Stop giving him ideas.)

WHERE IS THE ACTION?

Look, so far I have not seen anything positive from Jason Kenney et al. Since the election. A lot of talk, a lot of cuts in social programs and no results or even something positive from your government. And the same can be said about your conversations with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland, Jim Carr and Bill Morneau. Regarding your discussions with these politicians, Prime Minister Kenney, how long will it take and how much BS will you tolerate before you come to your senses and realize that the FBI will do 1/2 of 2/3 of 3/4 of nothing for us. Come on man, Plan A of your government’s promise to us is not working and many of your former supporters (including myself) are, or have, lost faith.

JIM TABOR

(Tell your MLA how you feel.)