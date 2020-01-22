THAT’S NOT FAIR

I do not want to be insensitive or cruel, but when our Prime Minister announced that he would give $ 25,000 per person to families of the victims of the Iranian plane crash, I simply failed to make a connection or reason, taking the opportunity to take himself to look good and sensitive with tax money (as always). It was a terrible disaster and many people died, but 500-600 people die every day in Canada, some tragically, without fault. Why are they not eligible for assistance? They are Canadians too, right? Finally, Mr Trudeau, as you said: “Canadian is Canadian is Canadian”, so why do we now have awards? Use your own money the next time you like to make gestures that the world can see.

MIKE SOCH

(Perhaps not the best time to bicker about money.)

SO YESTERDAY

Royalty in the 21st century? Ridiculous. Privilege on the basis of birthright? Shameful. Let the British continue their addiction to the Downton Abbey fantasy. And let them pay for it too. If Harry and Megan want to live in this beautiful country, let it be on their own money, not ours.

BOUND GRUNDIE

(We’re tired of hearing about it, to be honest.)

FIGHT AGAINST WORDS

Regarding the letter from Simon Umendra Leo “Kassian a bully. Matt Tkachuk is a cheap shot artist and has been in the league since he joined. Moreover, both big hits on Zack Kassian clearly stood out against violations and should have been mentioned, especially the first where it was a blatant and clear headshot. Tkachuk is lucky that he has a good set of hands because he is the worst skater in the competition. He should back up his cheap recordings … and get what he deserves.

JEFF SHERWOOD

(But the NHL knew the hits?)

OFF TARGET

“Those who live in glass houses are not allowed to throw stones”. Liberals use doctors to run support for Justin Trudeau’s forthcoming arms legislation. Let’s look at deaths from hospital errors. UHN says the number of preventable deaths in Canada in 2014 was 30,277. Statistics Canada reports that all firearm-related deaths were a total of 155 deaths in 2014. It is best for these doctors to clean up their own action before attacking legal gun owners.

JOHN ALLEN

(Weapons are not a problem.)

HOCKEY RUIN

I have witnessed something that has destroyed my lifelong love of hockey. No, it wasn’t the Flames who lost 5-2 to the Sens on Saturday. At the Bantam 2 Esso Minor Hockey Week gold medal match, a Glenlake Hawk player scored ‘the lacrosse’ goal late in the third period and broke a 0-0 tie. I have seen ‘the lacrosse’ goal three times at NHL level. I thought they were pathetic, ugly, cheap goals. And then I saw one scored on a goalkeeper by a 14-year-old lacrosse player to win one of the biggest small hockey games. Perhaps ice hockey goals should have a small triangular shape so that an ice hockey keeper can stop this move. This step is virtually unstoppable for a professional keeper, let alone a 14-year-old. This way of scoring must be eliminated by the NHL and the rest of the hockey world. Until this happens, I now have no interest in the game of hockey.

DAVID FREMIT

(Many hockey purists are not amused by the goals of the lacrosse type.)