KEEP US SAFE

Now that the icy weather is ending, it may be a good time to say thanks to the energy industry that has experienced so much sadness in the last decade. The lifestyle that we all enjoy is based on our cheap, abundant and easily available energy. We turn on the light, enjoy a hot shower, raise the thermostat, drive from A to B and enjoy our nightly meals and entertainment, all because we have this abundance of energy. Like all things that are routine and reliable, our lifestyle is taken for granted. Without this energy our lives would be miserable and unbearable.

R.B. ROTHWELL

(We would have died last week without our heated houses and workplaces.)

TYPE OF US IN BAND

An excellent article by Brian Lilley about the excessive bureaucracy at all three levels of government. Every time I hear someone complain about unbridled capitalism, I ask a question: what age are you living in? And if the rules and regulations at all three levels of government were to be stacked on top of each other, they would extend from the floor to the 10th floor of a skyscraper. It reminds me of President Ronald Reagan’s quip about nine most frightening words in the English language: “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

JEFFREY ANDERSON

(Staying out of the way is a big help.)

STICK TO SHOWBIZ

I enjoyed watching the SAG Awards with little or no political comment, but I knew it would be over when it was time for Robert De Niro to deliver his acceptance speech. These are award shows, in support of escapism, not political platforms or conference floors. I no longer watch these shows as they become more political. My question is what these extremely rich, left-wing, social and liberal Californians do to personally change something they complain about? Flying to make accusations about things they know nothing about? Do huge dollars contribute to the causes they embrace? Give me a break.

GEORGE EWERT

(They are loved for their acting.)

THAT IS NOT HEATING

While I am sitting here in Airdrie (just back from a short walk “to and from” my local supermarket), I am considering whether the feeling in my hands and feet will ever come back because of this -28C (plus feeling temperature) cold gets the majority of Canada through it. In addition, while I try to defrost, I watch a news article (video actually) about some Vancouverites who literally ski through alleys in Vancouver! It looks like Whistler except all houses and garages! What about that? I thought, “Where is Greta when you need her”! I was aware that all this “fuss” around the “climate change” theory was because the good old earth was warming up, wasn’t going in the freezer? Would that not resemble global freezing more than global warming? Just sayin’!

BOBBIE NORMAN

(It’s more complicated than that.)

NO BIG HAIR SALE

There is the saying that you can put lipstick on a pig, but it is still a pig. I want to add that you can put facial hair on our PM, but that doesn’t make him less immature. Damn it, even my ass grows hair.

KNOW MILLER

(Thank you for that image.)