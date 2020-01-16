DO NOT STAY TRUMP

Iran is branded by most of the free world as the leading terrorist state. So (President Donald) Trump takes the brains behind hundreds of American dead, both military and civilian. Iran responds with a “gesture” by shooting rockets “close” to an American base. Four hours later, the Iranians shoot down a passenger plane and kill them all on board. Those on the left, including our Prime Minister, are doing their best to ward off the debt and place it on Trump. Our Prime Minister must pay attention to the old advice, “It is better to keep your mouth shut and to be considered a fool than to open it and remove all doubt”.

D. KEELE

(Iran does not receive a free pass.)

VEGAS WARM

Because Calgary is experiencing some global cooling, I decided to jump on a flight to Vegas and experience some climate change. It is 45C warmer there. That science has arranged it for me. Sometimes climate change can be beneficial.

DAN PETRYK

(But, but the climate is not the same as the weather … you can almost hear the screams.)

NOT AT MY DIME

I don’t care where Harry and Meghan live. Canada or not, I don’t care. But if they go here, they can do better on their own money, not on ours! I’m pretty sure they can afford it. And don’t leave our PM anywhere close! He will offer to pay for everything! They should also stay out of the spotlight, I don’t want to see them on the news every day. You know, on closer inspection, I don’t want them here.

JAMES BROOKS

(Fair enough.)

BLAME GAME

Shooting the commercial aircraft in Ukraine is of course a terrible act by Iran. Our Prime Minister’s comments, however, have gotten out of hand and blame President Donald Trump for this incident. I am sure that all the so-called goals of Qassam Soleimani would agree with that. We need a leader who will fight terrorists, not apologize for them.

LARRY WILSON

(Iran is responsible.)

HELP THE PETS ALSO

After watching the news tonight, I was upset when I heard that homeless people do not have access to the Alpha House if they have a dog. I have seen many homeless people watching their dogs and loving them very much. Why don’t we have a shelter that also offers a kennel for the dog in these extremely cold temperatures. A person who has a house does not let a dog out at these low temperatures. Why would a homeless person be made to make that choice? Dogs also get cold. I find this very disappointing and I think it needs to be addressed. No one can have a cold – human or animal. A very sad situation. Calgary should be better than that.

JULIE GEDDES

(Difficult call as agencies, which are flooded, focus on keeping people safe in this weather.)

DUMP CBC

Re: Candice Malcolm. The CBC may express hare-brained, delusional, and anti-American sentiments, but I don’t want to pay for it. I expect that one of the thickest shelves in an upcoming conservative platform is privatizing or selling the state broadcaster (liberal).

JEFFREY ANDERSON

(Dividing Canadians is not their mandate.)