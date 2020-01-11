Loading...

ALARMING TREND

The letter from Donald K. Monroe (Sun, January 4, 2020) about sheep reflects on a much bigger problem. That is the influence that the media has on every problem. It is a miracle that humanity has survived without the modern media. Newspaper headlines are achieved and are disproportionate to reality when one or minute events occur in a population of one and a half or four and half or 35 or 350 million. Such a report promotes fear of death. If a person believes that people are responsible for their own actions and should not be a burden to society, the media does not help by inflating the meaning of this so-called news.

DICK VARLEY

(Umm, really, really getting sick of something you don’t have to do is the perfect example of a burden on society.)

NOT GOOD ENOUGH

To quote Jim Unger, author of the comic book Herman, and one of his comics from 1980: “One day you will realize that the people who can run the country are too smart to go into politics.”

EPP STEVEN

(Do you think?)

THANK YOU, JUSTIN

Now that the temperature has become worse and my oven is running for most of the day – even though I have my thermostat at 67 ° F – I want to thank Mr Trudeau for his carbon tax (tax). Happy New Year, Justin, you can pay some CO2 credits for me and all other Canadians who couldn’t afford to come to Costa Rica with you.

G.G. CALHOUN

(Enjoy paying a tax that definitely punishes Canadians for living in an often cruel climate.)

FOR LOVE OF COUNTRY

Re: Champak Bhaumik bullet No. 4, where he writes: “… and a solid retirement after eight years …” I mistakenly thought that people came into politics to serve people and not what they could get out of get it. Watching a documentary about Jean Chretien at the CBC would be the same as watching a documentary about Karl Marx produced by the communist party. Finally, although it does not hurt anyone to learn another language, the education system cannot ignore or ignore the basic principles of the English language. English is the official language. It has always been and always will be.

JEFFREY ANDERSON

(That’s what the ancient Greeks always said when they ruled.)

WHAT THE WHAT?

I missed something, it seems to me that there was an annoying eight-year war between Iran and Iraq that probably killed a million people! And now it looks like they’re connected at the hip. What is Iran’s army leader doing around Iraq? These recent events can only cause problems for many of the world, including Canada. As you may remember, we are not on Iran’s friends list after throwing away some American hostages a few years ago!

HONEY CHURCH NOT

(He was no good.)

GOOD DONE, TSN

Thank you TSN for broadcasting the complete range of competitions of the world juniors from the Czech Republic. Your broadcaster has done an excellent job with expert comments and discussion throughout the series. Well done TSN, I am looking next year.

DOUGLAS CASSELL

(TSN owns this thing.)

BONUS LETTERS – ONLINE ONLY

THAT IS NOT AN ERROR

There have been plane crashes that are similar to those in Ukraine and Iran, and I feel sorry for the families of the victims, but what I cannot understand is why it is so special. “All those important people out there who died.” Other crashes had many similar people on board and we had never heard such a shout, and it was an Iranian rocket from the ground up, so what’s the excuse, calling it a ‘mistake’? Who were they trying to shoot?

ACCOUNT KUSHNIRYK

(Other crashes didn’t claim that many Canadians.)

MANY QUESTIONS

So Iran is shooting a plane with Canadians in it, not Americans. And then J.T. says it was probably a mistake? Really? Who zooms in on this? It was not a mistake. They chose one of America’s allies with a small army and a leader who is weak (the most charitable thing I can say about him). If this plane were full of Americans, the story would be considerably different.

JOHN SHORES

(Iran still denies that it shot the plane – by accident or otherwise.)

BIRTH SCAM

When I recently read about the growing problem of birth tourism, I was irritated. Pregnant women come to Canada to give birth because their children automatically become Canadian citizens. In Vancouver, for example, Coastal Health administrators are raking in money for the birth procedures (assuming the costs have been fully paid), while warning hospital staff not to talk to the media. Politicians stand still. It is just another way for rich foreigners to buy their way to Canada and legally ignore immigration rules. Where’s the honesty? Where is the responsibility? Wealthy foreigners play us for juices. Canada is indeed the country of political milquetoasts and money that opens its doors.

LLOYD ATKINS

(We wouldn’t be mean, would we? This government is getting used to it.)

BAD COMPARISON

I found it hard to get Mr. Jarislowsky. It is clear that he became exactly what he fought against in the Second World War. Comparing Hitler with the natural development of the climate is the reason that we get tired of the extreme left and the goosebumps of the media. Hitler’s intentions and the solution to stop him were clear. The climate evolves and changes since the earth was formed and has reached an atmosphere. Referring to natural phenomena – i.e., calving of icebergs, fires due to lack of proactive brushes, chin hooks, and warm decembers in southern Alberta – he claims that these are warning signs and irrefutable evidence of man-made climate change. He just spits propaganda that would make Josef Goebbels blush with shame. I also want to point out that he and his peers are always giving China a chance, despite the fact that that nation is making full progress with the development of “carbon-based”. Although the “warning signals” of the climate are fallacies, Mr. Jarislowsky full that we must act now. His solution, as the climate alarmists would have, would be that we become vegan, socialist servants. It sounds like he wants us to live the way we were in the former Soviet Union. What he does not realize is that his vision will turn out to be Pol Pot’s of Cambodia. Many people died in the low-carbon utopia of the Khmer Rouge. Climate change is nothing new. Why does he think the government can stop it?

MICHAEL THEODORE

(It is the opinion of one man.)

CLEAR MOTIF

It must be concluded that all trade unions affiliated with public sector staff support the same socialist ideology as the NDP. You know, hire more and more public employees so that they can vote for us, pay more contributions to trade unions, so that trade union management will support us with advertisements that inspire fear towards the powerful government. The newest union that becomes a member is the HSAA. I wonder if they are genuinely interested in representing their 26,000 members, or more interested in supporting the NDP opposition. The 26,000 members pay an average of $ 400 a year to the union as a contribution, 26,000 x $ 400 = $ 10,400,000. Wow, that would certainly support a very, very comfortable lifestyle. Consider whether the membership was reduced by 10% (2,600). That would mean that the membership fee would be reduced by $ 1,040,000. That does not make you wonder what the motive of the HSAA is.

DOUGLAS CASSELL

(A union is going to support the jobs of its employees and a government that is friendly to them. It’s not complicated.)

JOB WELL DONE

Congratulations Team Canada. I want to say, like many Canadians, a huge “congratulations” to the executives, coaches, trainers and, of course, the players, for an excellent junior world championship in the Czech Republic, which won the gold medal. From recruiting the best management team to scouting the best players in Canada and working together for a positive result, with one common goal, to bring the gold medal back to Canada. I recommend everyone involved because they have worked so hard, strive to do their utmost and represent all Canadians coast to coast. Canadians can be proud and united. Maybe it’s something our federal government can learn from?

CAL OATWAY

(An economic Team Canada? Working for all Canadians? A bit like a central government? You, sir, are a dreamer. And the children did really well.)

STRATEGY WORKING

In response to Martin Kosik’s comment on Friday about my suggestion for a blockbuster, I say, I told you! Don’t you think Brad Treliving motivated the players by suggesting that I swapped one and that you might be the next? Treliving started with the preparation for ‘my’ blockbuster, by trading Frolik. The flames have not lost since the sun received my letter January 1 and then published my letter January 3. The flames were 20 wins with 22 losses and now they are 24 wins and 22 losses, this morning, January 10. That is positive and that is a playoff mentality. I am a dedicated fan of Toronto Maple Leafs, who has seen them win four Stanley Cups. Yes, it’s been a while and wants to see the Flames beat Toronto for the first time in my life on January 16, just to prove my point. If you really wonder what I am made of, I am the man who wears the captain Toronto Maple Leafs’ sweater with the name, number and autographed inscription of Iginla: “In your dreams, Nelson, Jerome Iginla. “

NELSON PHILLIPS

(Go Flames!)