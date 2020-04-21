Letters, April 21: ‘These drug principles are hurting people in the wallet’

Finding HOSED

I have to agree with Ken Carter on the cost of remedies. There are dispensing fees each individual 30 times now instead of each individual a few months. It’s now far more expensive for me to purchase my drugs.

ARMAND ROY

(Appear on, governments, this is not what you want to attain.)

Equal Legal rights!

A letter writer insisted that if golfing is given an exemption, then folks who want to hike, fish and spend time in the outside should also be exempt. The editor’s comment was that golfers cannot be provided exclusive legal rights. I completely concur with this besides the aspect that an exemption would give golfers unique rights or that people just cannot hike, fish or shell out time in the outdoors, so I guess I really do not agree with any of it. I have found persons fishing and as significantly as the relaxation of it, Alberta Surroundings and Parks has mentioned that “hiking, biking, horseback using and off-(road) auto use are even now permitted.” If just about anything, golfers should be screaming for equivalent treatment method. It’s possible acquire some time to verify the constraints that have been place in spot in the States and B.C. to be certain that golf is a safe way to pass some time. Without having an exemption, we are throwing 1000’s far more out of operate including students that usually work at golf courses. In my viewpoint, this is fairly backward considering.

GARRY EDWARDS

(It’s not a well known determination with golfers and we’ll see in which it goes.)

C’MON Banking institutions

The banking institutions make billions of pounds a 12 months. They are magnanimously offering to hold off mortgage payments. All that is accomplishing is delaying the unavoidable. The banking institutions will in simple fact make much more income from their supply. A house loan payment is made up of two areas. Principal and curiosity. Here is a considered. If the banks truly want to support, why really don’t they waive the curiosity on mortgage payments for a month or two. That would really assist these people who will need the assist and not further stress them.

JOHN WADDELL

(Canadians will be obtaining out which banking companies they can depend on by the time this unsettling interval is carried out.)

Keep IT UP

Fantastic op-eds April 16 by Brian Lilley, Tarek Fatah, Licia Corbella and Anthony Furey. 1 can only hope those buffoons in Ottawa will be held to account such as Mr. Sunny Approaches, but he will likely slither away and throw the rest beneath the bus. Have these 4 journalists retain up the force.

STEWART HAWKE

(Like a canine on a bone.)

Major-BOX NIGHTMARES

What is likely on with the significant box shops like Canadian Tire and Household Depot? Drove by Canadian Tire on the weekend and the parking whole lot was packed but no lineup outside the house. All of these folks must have been inside. Another pal went to Home Depot and it was so active within he just left mainly because he felt unsafe. I see what is occurring at Costco as a company that is wanting following its clientele. Incredibly number of men and women within at any time and protection exterior serving to to immediate the men and women waiting.

MARK McKENZIE

(If any person is going browsing to pass the time, they are not genuinely encouraging everyone, are they?)