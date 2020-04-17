Letters, April 17: ‘Great occupation on the birthday celebrations!’

Occasion POOPERS

I can’t consider that there are men and women out there who would intentionally slight our initial responders as they have been earning Gladys DeVries’ day on her 100th birthday! We had been witness to the situations that occurred and I have hardly ever been much more proud of our initial responders. It was awesome to see the hearth vehicles and police automobiles with their lights flashing travel down our highway. At the time, we had no strategy why but had been just so thrilled, and knew that there had to be some unique cause. I clapped and waved out on our balcony just to let them know that their support to our neighborhood is substantially appreciated! Properly done!

VAL STEPHANSON

(We’re confident they are bringing additional smiles to faces than frowns.)

Very pleased Instant

We are just one nation. The information about Alberta sending healthcare products aid to the 3 provinces that have continually spit on Alberta — Ontario, Quebec and B.C. — who decried our strength, are now the beneficiary of our procurement administration. Will they don’t forget this (I question it) in the long run. But a substantial 5 to Mr. Kenney, I am happy to be an Albertan.

ELAINE WILLIAMS

(That is the matter, though. Albertans are always prepared to assist and guidance our fellow Canadians.)

Hard Periods Ahead

The COVID-19 pandemic is extra than an inconvenience. It will build a new ‘normal’, and people today who are anticipating a return to the previous regular will be bushwhacked. In the great outdated days, we gained a nice wage and experienced a awesome common of dwelling. Now, what we will need to anticipate is a major reduce in conventional of living. Food expenditures will boost sharply. Unmanageable credit card debt levels will increase. Bankruptcies, company and particular, will skyrocket. Wages will stagnate. Getting electric power will plummet. Employment will bounce back, but not to pre-COVID stages. Home values will not maintain. Persons will be pressured to move back residence. Worry, abuse, assault and dependancy degrees will increase. To coin a biblical phrase, ‘gird now thy loins’.

R.B. ROTHWELL

(Thanks for the picker-upper, R.B.)

Protect Your self

Just required to thank my fellow Calgarians for so rapidly using on this absolutely new lifestyle. I guess when it comes to preserving the well being of other individuals, we consider it extra severely than shielding our have. A incredibly easy and efficient instant, reusable, and washable mask that you can make correct now, is to minimize the leading off of an outdated tuque. Every person has an outdated tuque. If you have a sewing machine, put a handful of traces of stitches at the cut finish to protect against unravelling. Any security is better than none at all.

Art Push

(Gotta make certain you follow the protocol on any makeshift masks. You do not want to be carrying all-around one thing which is been infected with the virus.)

Nation IN MOURNING

The loss of everyday living secondary to the pandemic has resulted in huge suffering staying endured each nationally and internationally. I believe we really should start off traveling our beautiful flag at half mast all through this time as obviously we as a country are all in some degree of mourning.

RYAN AUGER

(There will definitely be a nationwide day of mourning when this is finished.)