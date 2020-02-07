Letters, 7 February: “Oops, sorry for that little boo-boo”

OOPS, NOT A BIGGIE

Anyone who will soon come across a judge and look at the possible prison sentence for robbing and cheating your employer should just relax and rest. If you are in court, tell the court that you are sorry and apologize for your poor judgment and any administrative mistakes that you have made, and tell the court that you think it is only fair that you receive the same preferential treatment and compassion as a city in Calgary councilor would be entitled to it.

KNOW CARTER

(Good luck in the real world.)

BEWARE OF YOUR HEAD

So studies say that more and more teachers experience concussion in the classroom and during the break. I don’t see where this should even be a problem. Our political leaders, who know what is best for everyone, will simply have a study done for just a few hundred million dollars and either have teachers wear approved protective equipment or start blaming students for abuse, or maybe both.

STEVE McLAUGHLIN

(We certainly laugh if you are a teacher.)

WASTE

Our constant discussion about waste bins is interesting. Whether they come to collect once a week or once every two weeks or not at all is not an issue here. It is about what we Calgarians get for our money. According to Calgary’s census reports, there were 488,451 homes in Calgary in 2019. Each house is responsible for a black, green and blue container – whether you want it or not, which is a total of $ 24.30 a month. Every month Calgary collects $ 11,870,000 or $ 142,432,311 a year … yes, $ 142 million a year … plus $ 7,121,615 GST. Where does this money go?

PETER SZECSY

(That’s a lot of dough.)

NO LOVE FOR ROYALS

I see a report in which Harry and Meghan are leaving Canada. It seems that if you are royal and British, the liberals want nothing to do with you. While, if you are a murderous terrorist, the liberals welcome you with open arms and give you $ 10 million to boot. Where is the Canada where I grew up?

D. KEELE

(We don’t think this has anything to do with the government.)

defamatory

How is Coun. Joe Magliocca still in a job? If I ‘fused’ my expenses at work, I would be fired. He simply lied and should be prosecuted for theft. I see someone put down the wrong name after $ 300 drink! However, if you do it multiple times, he is tempted to mislead and to believe that he is untouchable. Not in the office and no pension, the same as an unfair dismissal from the army.

GARRY BROGAN

(No arguments here.)

UMM, HEY POLICE

Which Coun. Joe Magliocca has done is nothing less than fraud. How can we investigate the Calgary police and the Attorney General? Or does this fall under the Justin Trudeau rule of law, where all politicians are kept to lower standards?

DARYL DOUGLAS

(Maybe you can call.)