Letters, 6 February: “That is no place for a speed check!”

NICE FISHING

I just bought a photo radar ticket from 1600 Memorial Dr., the former location of the CBC. The speed limit there drops from an understandable 70 km / h for a divided road with four lanes to 50 km / h for just a few blocks. The CBC has disappeared, there is now a fenced area, no pedestrian crossing and no safety or other reason to obstruct traffic before or after this dual carriageway. I am therefore guilty of going at 63 km / h, 7 km / h less than under any logical circumstances the speed limit of 70 should be. Just another example of wasted police efforts as crime increases throughout the city. And I have been told that many police officers feel the same way.

MIKE KELLY

(But there are no fish holes in Calgary! Riiiiight!)

OUT OF TUNE

ATA ads during hockey matches? I only saw musical instruments in this advertisement. And I have to ask myself what it’s all about with spending cuts on education! Play your electric guitar at your own expense at home; or do we have a Rock Music 101 course in the modern curriculum?

DAN DRINKALL

(Music is something beautiful, Dan.)

BE CAREFUL

I get a warm and fuzzy feeling every time I hear Justin Trudeau talk about the corona virus or, for that matter, about any subject. It is as if he welcomes it in the same way as the illegals who cross our borders. In the meantime, the US is quarantining people from China. I suppose Trudeau fears that Canadians will be called racists because of our concerns about the spread of this virus (for God’s sake we are always called this for everything we say or do). Well, hard cheese! If the Chinese continue to have live markets in which all sorts of life are sold and consumed, then I have the right to worry whether it is here or the next killer virus will occur.

J.D. ROUND

(It is a global concern when a new virus threatens our existence.)

SELF-HELP FOR YOU

Hey Joe, there is a book available on Amazon.com titled How To Pad On Expense Report … and get away with it! Maybe that helps.

JOHN GLASS

(It’s no laughing matter.)

HEAD SCRATCHER

Hey Coun. Joe Magliocca, or should we call you “Big Spender” councilor. I can just imagine you sitting in the bar at Le Château Frontenac and waving to a few mayors and counselors who attend the FCM at your table for a drink or two. They do that, after all, you are Coun. Joe Magliocca, an important politician from Calgary. You all laugh and have a great time – you are the host with the most! Well, it turns out that you are – you have the most expensive declaration of all Calgary participants. And if that’s not bad enough, it looks like you’ve forged the attendees at your table. But wait, it’s getting better! You will be caught by someone who exterminates you. But you say it was an “administrative error”. I think that is a bit suspicious, Councilor “Big Spender”. But what does he say he won’t do it again. You must be terminated as alderman to release one or more sections of the City of Calgary Code of Conduct.

JIM TABOR

(Joe repaid the costs, now he would also have to pay the piper?)