Letters, 4 February: “Sorry it just doesn’t cut, Magliocca”

TIME FOR CHANGE

Which Coun. Joe Magliocca has effectively lied to the municipality and taxpayers, stolen and used money under false pretenses and then again lied to hide it and attempted a weak attempt to blame it on a minion. In the real world he would be fired and he could be accused. This group is just getting better and better, isn’t it? Time for a complete change.

KNOW ALBERT

(Shameful behavior.)

RIPING TAXES

Concerning Coun. Cheats from Joe Maglioccas. He not only fakes his expenses, but he also seems to think it is appropriate to fake the names on his expenses list (see Saturday Sun article). Kudos to Chestermere Coun. Yvette Kind that he has charged him for this. Joe M. should now be fired. But you know the travesty of this (and doesn’t seem to get a press) is that our great civilian politicians held this small gathering in one of the most expensive hotels in Canada, the Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac. Again, it shows how little respect our politicians have for taxpayers’ money. What a joke. It is no wonder that we see them as the corrupt individuals who become the most of them when they are chosen to serve us, the taxpayer.

RANDY TIPPE

(The whole thing was far from the start, and now someone will hopefully pay the full price for this junket.)

GET THE MICHAELS

If you prepare a plane to go to China and save the approximately 200 Canadians who are trapped there because of the corona virus, you can provide two extra seats for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. They are now illegally locked in a Chinese cell for 420 days. They are also Canadian citizens. I am sure they have already received your postcards from your last Christmas holiday! Man up and bring them home. Yes, J.T., this message is for you.

GARRY GRAHAM

(Yes, time for our men to come home.)

HARD NO FOR RONA

With regard to the letter from Bob Gardiner in the Sunday edition and his remark about the wish that Rona Ambrose returns. When Rona Ambrose was the interim leader of the opposition, she never challenged Justin Trudeau and proved herself more liberal than conservative. She constantly played nice against Justin Trudeau and he gave her a plum NAFTA position that was created especially for her. Why would we want a liberal who runs the conservative party? The current candidates would lead the conservative flag, something that Rona Ambrose has proven she would not do.

MARY CAMERON

(Rona Ambrose is not a liberal.)

EVERYTHING OR NOTHING

In response to the online letter from Marie-Michelle Melotte (February 1), Alberta will refrain from building the Teck mine if the rest of Canada misses Alberta’s $ 20-plus billion in annual equalization payments. If you want Alberta to continue supporting the rest of Canada, and the way we do that is through the sale of our natural resources, then it helps us to put those resources on the market or to abandon equalization payments. Deal?

KNOW MILLER

(Is logical for us.)